PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers’ methodical, run-heavy offensive scheme systematically wore down Liberty’s defense. The usually sure-tackling Flames missed tackles, failed to get off the field way too often on third downs, and were bullied by the Scarlet Knights’ relentless attack.
Rutgers quarterback Johnny Langan had a breakout performance with more than 100 yards passing and rushing, and the Scarlet Knights enjoyed a rare strong offensive performance in a 41-27 victory Saturday over the visiting Flames before an announced attendance of 23,058 at SHI Stadium.
The loss drops the Flames to 5-3 and prevents them from getting to within one victory of bowl eligibility. The Flames have four games remaining against UMass, BYU, Virginia and New Mexico State.
Rutgers (2-6) won for the first time since an Aug. 31 triumph over UMass, and the Scarlet Knights’ two victories this season have come against FBS independent programs.
Langan, who threw for a combined 49 yards in losses to Indiana and Minnesota, threw for nearly 200 yards. He also became the first Rutgers quarterback to eclipse the 100-yard mark since 1961.
The game was tied at 21 at the half, but Rutgers struck quickly to open the second half on Langan’s 51-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Washington to take a 28-21 lead.
The Flames reached the Rutgers’ 1 on the subsequent drive, but failed opportunities and a penalty resulted in a 24-yard field goal from Alex Probert to cut the deficit to 28-24.
Rutgers scored on its next three drives, while the Flames lost a fumble on a kickoff return and were forced to punt on the next drive to allow the Scarlet Knights to pull away.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.