PISCATAWAY, N.J. — It was a pick your poison type of Saturday for Liberty defensive coordinator Scott Symons.
His defense made the proper adjustments to force Rutgers into third-down situations 17 times during the course of the afternoon contest at SHI Stadium. All that stood in between the defense getting off the field was containing Scarlet Knights quarterback Johnny Langan and forcing him to make a bad decision either through the air or on the ground.
Those bad decisions never came.
Langan hurt the Flames with his feet and his right arm to extend drives that ultimately led to points. Rutgers converted 12 times on third downs and used a massive time-of-possession edge, along with a methodical, run-heavy offensive scheme, to systematically wear down Liberty’s defense. The usually sure-tackling Flames missed tackles, failed to get off the field way too often on third downs, and were bullied by the Scarlet Knights’ relentless attack.
Langan threw for 192 yards, rushed for 118 more and accounted for three touchdowns as Rutgers enjoyed a rare strong offensive performance in a 44-34 victory over the visiting Flames before an announced crowd of 23,058.
“That’s what we’ve really got to evaluate. For the second week in a row our third-down defense killed us,” Symons said. “I thought all-in-all after we made some adjustments early in the game, our first- and second-down defense was respectable to get us to third down. We saw a ton of third downs … and we’ve got to make some plays to get off the field.
“There were three or four or those bang-bang-bang plays where it’s their guy, our guy and it wasn’t one position. We’ve got to find a way to make a play to get us off the field in that situation. That was the most disappointing part of the game for us.”
The Scarlet Knights (2-6) converted on 10 of their first 13 third-down chances, controlled possession for 40 minutes and 48 seconds and picked up 271 of their 463 yards on the ground.
Langan, who threw for a combined 49 yards in back-to-back losses to Indiana and Minnesota, completed 15 of 21 passes for two touchdowns and also rushed for a score on 21 attempts.
He became the first Rutgers quarterback to rush for more than 100 yards since 1961.
Rutgers’ offensive performance comes one week after Maine gained 572 yards of total offense and scored 20 points in a 2-minute stretch to cut into the Flames’ lead.
“We can let two games define this season, or we can bow up, be resilient and decide we’re going to respond,” Symons said. “I think we’ve got a group of kids that believe in this program, that believe in this culture. I know this: I only know one way and that’s how to respond as a man, and that starts with us as a coaching staff making sure we respond the right way.”
The Flames (5-3), who lost for the first time since Sept. 7, had the ball for a little more than 19 minutes and were 7 of 12 on third down.
Liberty had 167 yards of offense and controlled the ball for less than 9 minutes in the second half
“Their quarterback threw the ball well enough to convert third downs when they needed to, and we didn’t guard particularly well or tackle particularly well at times,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said. “That's really the story of the game.”
Rutgers’ third-down conversions were instrumental in a second half in which the Scarlet Knights broke a 21-all halftime tie and scored 20 of the game’s next 23 points to take a 41-24 lead following Justin Davidovicz’s 23-yard field goal with 8:04 remaining.
Isaiah Washington’s 51-yard catch-and-run touchdown on a slant route Symons said was “the key play of the game” gave the Scarlet Knights a 28-21 lead, and the Flames answered immediately with a drive that reached the Rutgers’ 1.
However, Peytton Pickett was stuffed at the goal line on second down, and Buckshot Calvert couldn't reach the end zone on naked bootleg off of play-action.
“I tried to sell it as good as I can and then tried to get the angle,” Calvert said of the play, “but [Rutgers cornerback Avery Young] did a good job collapsing and making a play.”
Liberty was going to go for in on fourth-and-goal inside the 1, but a false start penalty relegated the Flames to Alex Probert’s 24-yard field goal.
The Flames were penalized nine times for 70 yards.
“You’ve got to score. In this kind of game, you don’t have enough possessions to kick field goals,” Freeze said. “Still, at that point, it didn’t feel like it was devastating when we got the points. We were going to go for it on fourth-and-goal inside the 1, but we got the false start; again, that really hadn’t happened to us all year. That backed it up.
“The field goal at that point kept us in touch with the game. I don’t like the result. I’d rather have the touchdown, but it really came back to you kick it off to them and they controlled the line of scrimmage again. If we could have got a stop there somewhere and just got the ball back, we had proven that we can move the ball on them.”
Isaih Pacheco, who rushed for 107 yards on 19 carries, scored his second touchdown on a 19-yard run to put Rutgers ahead 35-24. Ceneca Espinoza Jr. fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and the Scarlet Knights capitalized with a field goal to take a 38-24 lead with 39 seconds left in the third quarter.
Calvert threw for 244 yards and connected with Antonio Gandy-Golden on a 29-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter to put the Flames ahead 21-14.
Joshua Mack rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
