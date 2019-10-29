Liberty women’s soccer senior forward Gabrielle Farrell began her collegiate career winning a Big South Conference tournament championship and playing in the NCAA Tournament. It capped a sensational freshman campaign in which she garnered freshman of the year accolades and showcased her natural ability to finish around the net.
Farrell, however, spent the following two seasons learning how to play with defenses geared toward stopping the Langhorne, Pennsylvania, native. The offensive production dipped as a result, but it didn’t faze the intensity she showed on the field on a daily basis.
Now, as a senior, she has blossomed again into a feared goal scorer and has the Flames in position to contend for the ASUN Conference tournament title.
Farrell has scored a career-high 10 times and leads the nation in game-winning goals this season. The Flames finished the regular season with a 10-6-2 record and are the No. 3 seed for the upcoming conference tournament.
Liberty plays sixth-seeded NJIT (6-7-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Lipscomb Soccer Complex in Nashville, Tennessee. The winner of the quarterfinal contest plays the second-seeded Bisons (12-5-1) at 2 p.m. Sunday in the semifinals.
The conference tournament title game is scheduled for Nov. 9 at the highest remaining seed.
“That’s been our goal from the beginning” to win the conference title, Liberty coach Lang Wedemeyer said. “We felt like we had the talent. When I came in two years ago and took over the program, certainly they had a lot of success in the Big South and some quality players that had come through the program, but we really have been working on the culture of the program the last 2½ years, and I credit Gabby and her class a lot for kind of buying in and helping that change. I think it’s created a great team unity.”
Farrell is one of five players on the roster who played on the 2016 team that advanced to the NCAA Tournament and lost 3-0 in the first round to North Carolina.
Midfielder Nicole Crutchfield, a UNC transfer, did not play that season for the Tar Heels but has valuable postseason experience.
“I see a different mindset,” Farrell said of this season’s team. “I think that’s what we mainly struggled with in past years; everybody wasn’t fully on board with what this program needs to be about and what we need to do together. I think this year’s been different, I think everyone’s fully on board with that and we understand what we want to accomplish, and that’s what’s giving us success on the field.”
Farrell has been the driving force for the team’s success this season. Her seven game-winning goals are tied for the national lead with Campbell’s Alexa Genas, Colorado State’s Caeley Lordemann, Stanford’s Catarina Macario and South Dakota State’s Leah Manuleleua.
The 5-foot-4 Farrell tallied game winners in three of the Flames’ past four games, highlighted by the lone goal in a 1-0 triumph over tournament top seed Florida Gulf Coast on Oct. 20 for the Eagles’ lone conference setback.
Not all of those goals have come easily. She often finds herself in the right position at the right time, whether it be on centering passes into the box, corralling a rebound and delivering a one-timer, or gathering a through ball and finishing on a push.
“It’s certainly been fantastic to see her have such a good senior year. After having such a good freshman year with a lot of goals, I think there was a lot of pressure put on her shoulders, a lot of the expectations changed quite a bit,” Wedemeyer said. “Then she became kind of a marked woman when we would play other teams going into her sophomore and junior years. I think that was really tough, and I think that what she’s done, and to her credit, she’s matured and she’s gotten herself in a better mental state where she can handle some of those expectations and still perform.”
Farrell enjoyed a stellar freshman campaign with eight goals and eight assists to garner freshman of the year accolades from the Big South and Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).
She finished with three goals and two assists in each of the past two seasons while being defended tightly by opposing defenses. That forced her to work harder, and the dedication has resulted with an impressive season to cap her career donning Liberty’s colors.
“I think just having a relentless attitude has been really good for me and being ready, being ready to attack the goal no matter what the obstacles are,” she said. “This is my last year and I want to go out with a bang and I want to leave my teammates in a good position to keep going in the future. I think that’s what’s really different this year.”
Farrell enters her final conference tournament among the program leaders in several categories. She is tied for second in career goals scored with 24, is fourth in assists with 14 and is third in points with 63. Her 10 goals this season match Isabella Habuda for fifth-most in a single season.
But she, like her teammates, wants more. She isn’t content with a stellar regular season and wants to taste another NCAA Tournament appearance before graduation.
“I think just not being satisfied,” Farrell said of the team’s mindset. “Throughout the whole season, that’s been something that we talk about a lot — never being satisfied with a win or a big win against Pitt or whatever it is. Let’s keep going. We’re not satisfied with just that. Let’s keep pushing forward, and I think that’s our mindset going into the tournament. Keep going, keep going until we get the job done.”
Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.