Virginia Episcopal School senior Daniel O’Brien advanced to the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships for the second straight year after finishing fifth in the South Regional on Saturday at McAlpine Greenway Park in Charlotte, North Carolina.
O’Brien ran the 5,000-meter course in 15:05.2 and finished 8 seconds behind South Regional champion Judson Greer.
The top 10 runners from the four regionals (40 total) advanced to the national finals to be held Saturday, Dec. 14 at Morley Field at Balboa Park in San Diego, California.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Liberty to host NIVC first and second rounds
Liberty was one of eight sites selected to host the first and second rounds of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.
The 32-team event is run by Triple Crown Sports, the same company that runs the National Invitational Softball Championship. Liberty has played in two of the three NISC tournaments.
The Flames (19-11) are slated to host LaSalle (15-13) at 7 p.m. Saturday. High Point (20-12) and Morehead State (23-9) play at 4:30 p.m. earlier in the day.
The winners of those two matches play in the second round at 3 p.m. Sunday.
