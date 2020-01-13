From staff reports
Defensive line depth was a priority for Liberty during the 2019-20 recruiting cycle.
The Flames certainly have addressed the need by securing a commitment from another three-star prospect in the trenches.
Stephen Sings, a senior defensive end from Vance High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, verbally committed to Liberty on Monday night.
Sings, a three-star prospect according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, decommitted from Virginia Tech on Oct. 29, 2019.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Sings is the sixth defensive lineman commitment — fifth from the high school ranks — in this recruiting class. He is the fourth three-star recruit, joining Rashad Whitehead, Aakil Washington and Karsen Perkins.
Junior college transfer Durrell Johnson, a second-team JUCO All-American, and Kendy Charles are both two-star prospects.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
North Alabama 76, Liberty 71, OT
Olivia Noah’s 3-pointer midway through overtime gave North Alabama the lead for good, and the Lions remained unbeaten in conference play by holding off Liberty at the Vines Center.
Noah scored five of her 13 points in the extra session. Ivy Wallen scored four of her team-high 16 points in overtime, highlighted by a 3 with 19 seconds left to put the Lions (13-3, 4-0 ASUN Conference) ahead 75-71.
Keyen Green scored five of her 16 points during the Flames’ 15-3 run to close the fourth quarter. She made a pair of free throws with two seconds remaining to force overtime.
Green’s post teammate, Bridgette Rettstatt, tallied seven of her game-high 17 points during the late run. She added 12 rebounds for her third double-double in the past four games.
The Flames (9-8, 2-2) never led in overtime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.