Liberty right fielder Brandon Rohrer had three hits and drove in two runs, Landon Riley pitched 2 2/3 sparkling innings of relief, and the Flames defeated Kent State 7-2 on Saturday afternoon at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
Riley (2-0) allowed two hits and struck out two without allowing a run.
Rohrer went 3 for 4, and his RBI single in the eighth inning started a three-run frame to put the game out of reach.
The Flames (9-6) scored the final five runs.
Drew Baughman’s single in the sixth inning scored Trey McDyre for the go-ahead run.
Patrick Ferguson went 2 for 4 and his run in the sixth inning tied the score at 2 for the Golden Flashes (7-6).
LU starter Noah Skirrow allowed two runs on five hits and struck out six in 5 1/3 innings.
Lynchburg 3-1, Washington and Lee 1-3
Kinston Carnson and Grayson Thurman stymied the W&L bats in a dominating opener, but the Generals responded in the nightcap to split the doubleheader at Fox Field.
Carson allowed one run on seven hits and struck out three to pick up the victory in the opener, and Thurman struck out four in the final two innings for the Hornets (9-4, 1-1).
Avery Combs’ RBI double put UL up 2-0 in the first inning of the opener, and it was a deciding run after Bryce Burnette hit a solo homer in the third for W&L (9-3, 3-1).
The Generals scored twice on three hits in the second inning of the nightcap to take the lead for good, and UL’s only run came on Parker Shaffer’s RBI single in the third inning.
Hunter Campbell took the loss after allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and striking out six in seven innings.
SOFTBALL
Liberty 7, New Mexico 2
In Austin, Texas, Kastin Belogorska scattered three hits in five innings of relief, Amber Bishop hit a home run and drove in three, and the Flames routed the Lobos (11-12) in the Longhorn Invitational at McCombs Field.
Kelogorska (1-2) picked up her first career victory by allowing an unearned run on three hits and striking out four.
Bishop’s fifth-inning two-run homer gave the Flames a 4-1 lead. They tacked on three insurance runs in the sixth.
Texas 3, Liberty 0
In Austin, Texas, Shealyn O’Leary scattered four hits and struck out four as the Longhorns (23-3) defeated the Flames (9-13) for the second time in as many days in the Longhorn Invitational.
Amber Bishop’s double in the sixth inning was the 50th of her career, and she is the fourth player in program history to reach the mark.
LU starter Megan Johnson (4-4) allowed three earned runs on seven hits and struck out two in her outing.
Lynchburg 8-3, TCNJ 7-1
In Salisbury, Maryland, the Hornets (8-4) held on to win the opener and then won a pitchers’ duel in the nightcap to sweep No. 10 The College of New Jersey (3-2) on the opening day of Optimist Club of Salisbury Sea Gull Classic at Parker Athletic Complex.
Olivia Herman went 4 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBIs, and Kayla Hugate went 3 for 6 in the two games.
Jordyne Vance (Brookville) had a pair of RBI doubles in the opener. Her second of the game in the third inning sparked a five-run frame that gave UL a 7-0 lead.
Angela Sperandeo scattered nine hits and allowed one unearned run to pick up the victory in the nightcap.
Salem 3-7, Randolph 1-2
Brianne Coleman went 5 for 6 and drove in three runs as the Spirits (5-5) swept a doubleheader against the WildCats (4-8) at Randolph Softball Field.
Coleman’s RBI single in the eighth inning of the opener capped a two-run frame that allowed Salem to eek out the victory.
RC starter Danielle Shannon (2-1) took the loss after allowing three runs (two earned) on nine hits and striking out two in the complete-game effort.
Salem scored three times in the fifth during the nightcap to pull away for the sweep.
Braelyn Cooper (1-4) was tagged for the loss after surrendering three earned runs on two hits and striking out three in three innings.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Lynchburg 16, Bridgewater 8
Kevin Rogers scored four goals, Brett Rogers had two goals and three assists, and the No. 17 Hornets (2-3, 1-0 ODAC) crushed the Eagles (2-2, 0-1) at Shellenberger Field.
Greensboro 16, Randolph 5
In Greensboro, North Carolina, Austin Abourjilie had five goals and four assists as the Pride (4-3) defeated the WildCats (1-5) at Pride Field. Tyler Johnson scored two goals for RC.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Lynchburg 17, Hood 8
Kelsi Trevisan and Leah Dumas each scored four goals, Alla Daniel finished with a hat trick, and the Hornets (2-2) defeated the Blazers (2-4) at Thomas Athletic Field.
Montreat 16, Sweet Briar 14
In Black Mountain, North Carolina, the Cavaliers (1-4) held off the Vixens (1-6) at Howard Fisher Memorial Field.
MEN’S TENNIS
Virginia 4, Liberty 3
In Charlottesville, William Woodall’s 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory over Goncalo Ferreira led the No. 38 Cavaliers (6-4) to a victory over the Flames at the Sheridan Snyder Tennis Center.
Liberty 7, Bellarmine 0
Deji Thomas-Smith claimed a 6-1, 6-3 victory at No. 3 singles to secure a victory for the Flames (8-4) over the Knights (5-4) at Cook Tennis Center.
Lynchburg 9, Johnson 0
Juan Borga claimed a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles as the Hornets (3-1) didn’t drop a set in defeating the Royals (3-7) at Lynchburg Tennis Courts.
St. Mary’s 8, Randolph 1
In St. Mary’s City, Md., Nicolas Alvarao won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles as the WildCats (0-7) lost to the Seahawks (5-1) at Somerset Tennis Complex.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Lynchburg 9, Johnson 0
Alissa Anderson and Alexa Hardesty won by scores of 6-0, 6-0 at Nos. 3 and 6 singles, respectively, to lift the Hornets (4-1) over the Royals (3-7) at Lynchburg Tennis Courts.
Randolph 6, St. Mary’s 3
In St. Mary’s City, Md., Lauren Appel won 3-6, 7-6, 10-1 at No. 3 singles to help the WildCats (3-4) defeat the Seahawks (1-5) at Somerset Tennis Complex.
TRACK & FIELD
LU’s Lyon, Mitchell claim ASUN honors
Liberty redshirt junior Christian Lyon and junior Kyle Mitchell were voted the ASUN Conference men’s most outstanding track and field performers, respectively.
Lyon was named the ASUN’s most valuable male performer after winning three events in last weekend’s conference championships.
Mitchell is Liberty’s first ASUN most outstanding field performer after winning the men’s shot put.
UL relay team sets program record
In Medford, Massachusetts, the Lynchburg men’s distance relay medley team of Shawn Gmurek, Tristan Lucy-Speidel, Jordan Short and Sam Llaneze established a program record with a time of 10:16.01 to finish fifth in the Tufts National Qualifying Meet at the Gantcher Center.
UL’s Lacy, Perry win at qualifier
In Winchester, Lynchburg juniors Maya Lacy and Destaunia Perry won events at the South Region Final Qualifier at Shenandoah University’s Wilkins Athletics and Events Center.
Lacy won the 60-meter hurdles in 9.18 seconds, and Perry won the women’s triple jump at 33 feet, 7 1/2 inches.
From staff reports
