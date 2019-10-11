Tori Harwood scored off an assist from Ashleigh Thomas in the 50th minute and No. 22 Old Dominion edged No. 15 Liberty 3-2 Friday afternoon at Liberty Field Hockey Field.
LU’s Danielle Rhodes scored her ninth goal of the season off an assist from Ashley Dykema in the 47th minute to tie the score at 2, but Harwood’s second goal of the game a little more than three minutes later gave the Monarchs (7-4, 3-1 Big East) the lead for good.
ODU’s Cam MacGillivray recorded two of her eight saves in the final 10 minutes.
The Flames (7-3, 3-1) took a 1-0 lead on Alivia Klopp’s sixth goal of the season in the 23rd minute, but ODU answered midway through the third quarter on Rebecca Birch’s penalty stroke goal.
Allison Schaefer stopped two shots for LU.
VOLLEYBALL
Liberty 3, NJIT 0
Anna Gragg had eight kills, three blocks and the match-deciding ace as the Flames (12-6, 5-1 ASUN) claimed a 25-16, 26-24, 25-12 victory over the Highlanders (1-19, 0-5) at the Vines Center.
Aspen Thompson had six kills and two blocks, while Casey Goodwin had three kills, five digs and three blocks for LU.
NJIT was held to a minus-0.022 hitting percentage.
Randolph 3, Pfeiffer 1
In Misenheimer, North Carolina, Mackenzie Ambrose had 21 kills and seven digs, Taylor Webb dished out 36 assists to go with seven digs and four kills, and the WildCats (10-9) won 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23 over the Falcons (11-7) at Mercer Gym.
Sam Verhaagen had 19 digs, while Lauren Morgan added four kills, four aces and five digs for RC.
Reagan Wyatt had 23 kills and Alonna Clouse finished with 15 kill for Pfieffer.
From staff reports
