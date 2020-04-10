LU vs NC A&T BBALL

Liberty University's Keegan McDowell shoots a 3-pointer over North Carolina A&T's Davaris McGowens during the 2018 CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament at the Vines Center. Photo by Lathan Goumas.

 Lathan Goumas

Liberty men's basketball guard Keegan McDowell is returning to the program after sitting out the 2019-20 season, the school announced Friday.

McDowell elected to redshirt this past season with the intention of transferring to another program. The 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard is slated to graduate in May and was going to be a graduate transfer with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Instead, he is returning to a program and will be a redshirt junior for the 2020-21 season. McDowell appeared in 68 games during his first two seasons and shot 37% from 3-point range.

“I am excited to announce that I am returning to Liberty. I have grown so much in the last three years at Liberty both as a player and as a person,” McDowell said in a written release. “Throughout this year as a redshirt, I have realized that Liberty is the place for me, and it is where I want to continue my career as a student-athlete. The culture we have here is second-to-none and I am ready to continue that tradition with my brothers.”

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Agee enters transfer portal

University of Virginia freshman left-handed pitcher Griffin Agee announced on social media Thursday evening he is entering the transfer portal and will play elsewhere next season.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Agee, a Jefferson Forest High School graduate, did not appear in any of the Cavaliers' 18 games in the shortened 2020 season.

