Liberty men's basketball guard Keegan McDowell is returning to the program after sitting out the 2019-20 season, the school announced Friday.
McDowell elected to redshirt this past season with the intention of transferring to another program. The 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard is slated to graduate in May and was going to be a graduate transfer with two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Instead, he is returning to a program and will be a redshirt junior for the 2020-21 season. McDowell appeared in 68 games during his first two seasons and shot 37% from 3-point range.
“I am excited to announce that I am returning to Liberty. I have grown so much in the last three years at Liberty both as a player and as a person,” McDowell said in a written release. “Throughout this year as a redshirt, I have realized that Liberty is the place for me, and it is where I want to continue my career as a student-athlete. The culture we have here is second-to-none and I am ready to continue that tradition with my brothers.”
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Agee enters transfer portal
University of Virginia freshman left-handed pitcher Griffin Agee announced on social media Thursday evening he is entering the transfer portal and will play elsewhere next season.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Agee, a Jefferson Forest High School graduate, did not appear in any of the Cavaliers' 18 games in the shortened 2020 season.
