Liberty men's basketball guard Keegan McDowell is returning to the program after sitting out the 2019-20 season, the school announced Friday.
McDowell elected to redshirt this past season with the intention of transferring to another program. The 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard is slated to graduate in May and was going to be a graduate transfer with two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Instead, he is returning to a program and will be a redshirt junior for the 2020-21 season. McDowell appeared in 68 games during his first two seasons and shot 37% from 3-point range.
“I am excited to announce that I am returning to Liberty. I have grown so much in the last three years at Liberty both as a player and as a person,” McDowell said in a written release. “Throughout this year as a redshirt, I have realized that Liberty is the place for me, and it is where I want to continue my career as a student-athlete. The culture we have here is second-to-none and I am ready to continue that tradition with my brothers.”
MEN'S LACROSSE
UL's Rogers named national player of the year
Kevin Rogers made program history Friday when he received unexpected news: Inside Lacrosse named him the Division III player of the year, despite the season being cut way short because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Rogers, a senior midfielder, became the first player in Lynchburg history to receive such an honor.
The award follows one other he received from IL last week, a first-team All-America selection, for his performances in the Hornets' five-game season. He led UL with 16 goals and nine assists.
"Kevin loves to play lacrosse and he has set very high expectations for himself," Hornets coach Steve Koudelka said in a news release from the school. "He has dreamed of being a great player and has worked so hard to be the best student-athlete he can be. We are so proud of his accomplishments."
Rogers wrapped up his career with 112 goals and 71 assists. He scored at least one goal in 39 straight games to end his career, a streak that dated back to his sophomore season, and tallied at least one point in 62 of his 65 career games.
The Leesburg native picked up All-America honors from two national lacrosse organizations as a junior and is a two-time all-Old Dominion Athletic Conference and Virginia Sports Information Directors all-state selection. The Hornets in Rogers' three-plus seasons won an ODAC championship and made three trips to the NCAA tournament.
BASEBALL
Agee enters transfer portal
University of Virginia freshman left-handed pitcher Griffin Agee announced on social media Thursday evening he is entering the transfer portal and will play elsewhere next season.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Agee, a Jefferson Forest High School graduate, did not appear in any of the Cavaliers' 18 games in the shortened 2020 season.
