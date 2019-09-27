Lynchburg kicked off its first season with swimming programs after a 48-year hiatus by sweeping a dual meet against crosstown rival Randolph inside Giles Gymnasium.
The Hornets won 129-30 in the women’s event and the men claimed a 104-85 triumph.
Three UL swimmers claimed two victories each in individual competition: Graduate student Alyssa Reed (Jefferson Forest) in the women’s 200 IM and 100 butterfly, Molly Shand in the women’s 1,000 freestyle and 100 backstroke, and Kevin Bennett in the men’s 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
RC’s Brice Creel won in the women’s 50 and 100 freestyles and Oscar Onoszko claimed victories in the men’s 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 5, Villanova 0
Liberty recorded its 100th victory by topping Villanova on Friday afternoon at Liberty Field Hockey Field.
The 13th-ranked Flames (6-1, 2-0 Big East) scored twice in the opening six minutes to seize control and Allison Schaefer stopped the only shot she faced for her fourth shutout of the season and 13th of her career.
Daniella Rhodes scored in the second minute and then added another off a penalty corner in the 45th minute for her second multi-goal game.
CROSS COUNTRY
Two Liberty runners post top-10 finishes
In Earlysville, Liberty runners Felix Kandie (men’s) and Adelyn Ackley (women’s) finished third and seventh in their respective events to lead the Flames in the Virginia/Panorama Farms Invitational.
Kandie helped the men finish seventh in the team standings, while Ackley and the women posted a fifth-place finish.
In the Queen City Invite in Charlotte, North Carolina, the LU women were eighth and Lauren Hirneisen finished 35th.
EQUESTRIAN
Georgia 8, Sweet Briar 2
In Bishop, Georgia, Sweet Briar junior Katie Balding and freshman Sophia Kane both claimed points on the flat, but the No. 3 Bulldogs cruised to an NCEA victory over the Vixens.
LOCAL GOLF
Tinsley in second at VSGA Mid-Am
In Glen Allen, Amherst native Marshall Tinsley shot a 2-under-par 70 and is in a five-way tie for second after the opening round of the VSGA Mid-Amateur Championship held at The Dominion Club.
Steve Serrao leads by three shots after posting five birdies, one eagle and two bogeys.
Tinsley made six birdies and two bogeys through his first 10 holes to reach 4 under, but bogeyed Nos. 16 and 17.
Allen Clarke (Forest) is in a nine-way tie for 43rd at 5 over, Adam Marshall (Appomattox) is one stroke back in a three-way tie for 52nd, and Ray Viscusi (Lynchburg) is at 7 over and in a six-way tie for 55th.
From staff reports
