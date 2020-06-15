Brandon Robinson, who spent the majority of the 2019 season as Liberty’s primary backup quarterback, announced Monday on Instagram he is transferring to Rhode Island for the upcoming season.
Robinson, who will be a redshirt sophomore for the 2020 season, appeared in five games as a freshman in 2019 and served as Buckshot Calvert’s backup following a freak injury to Johnathan Bennett in the season’s fourth game against Hampton.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Irvington, New Jersey, native was third on the team with 183 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also completed 2 of 3 passes for 19 yards and one touchdown.
Robinson, though, found himself in a deep quarterback room that features expected starter Malik Willis, graduate transfer Chris Ferguson and Bennett, and he likely would have been relegated to running plays in tight red-zone situations.
Rhode Island, an FCS program in the Colonial Athletic Association, is in need of a new starting quarterback after last season’s starter, Vito Priore, entered the transfer portal. Priore, as a redshirt junior in 2019, threw for 3,252 yards and 22 touchdowns.
BASEBALL
LU's Skirrow signs with Phillies
Liberty junior right-hander Noah Skirrow signed a non-drafted free agent contract Monday with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Skirrow went 10-10 with a 3.83 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 166 2/3 innings during his three seasons with the Flames.
He posted a 1-1 record with a 1.96 ERA in four starts during the abbreviated 2020 season. He combined with two others for a no-hitter in a 6-4 win over Marist on Feb. 29.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Area athletes honored by VaSID
Twenty-four student-athletes from the four colleges and universities in the Lynchburg area were honored by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) for their work in the classroom.
Six athletes each from Liberty, Lynchburg, Randolph and Sweet Briar were featured on the VaSID academic all-state team Monday.
Student-athletes must hold a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or higher and be at least a sophomore in standing to be eligible for the annual team.
The 24 athletes from the four Lynchburg-area institutions participated in 12 different sports.
Sweet Briar rising senior Sydney Campbell, an Amherst County High graduate, made the list for women’s lacrosse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.