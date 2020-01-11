Liberty redshirt junior Keyen Green became the 16th player in program history to reach the 1,000-point mark and posted her second double-double of the season as the Flames defeated Jacksonville 85-76 on Saturday at the Vines Center.
Green finished with season highs of 29 points and 16 rebounds. She eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau by hitting free throws with 1:45 remaining in the game.
The 6-foot-1 forward shot 9 of 20 from the free-throw line. She recorded 11 of the Flames’ 23 offensive rebounds and scored seven of the team’s 20 second-chance points.
Ashtyn Baker scored a career-high 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go with a career-high nine rebounds and seven assists for the Flames (9-7, 2-1 ASUN Conference).
Destiny Marshall had 24 points for the Dolphins (8-7, 0-2).
Shenandoah 64, Lynchburg 55
In Winchester, Lizzie Davis scored 16 points and Erin Green chipped in 15, but that wasn't enough to push Lynchburg past Shenandoah at the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center.
Lynchburg scored the game's first bucket, but Shenandoah quickly tied it and subsequently grabbed the advantage on its way to leading for the remaining 39 minutes and 33 seconds.
UL (7-6, 4-3 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) cut the deficit to one point, 25-24, on Emily Elliott's jumper with a couple minutes left until halftime, but it couldn't ever string together stops to pull back in front. Shenandoah hit 8 of 8 from the line down the stretch to seal it.
Jordan Sondrol burned Lynchburg by shooting 9 of 18 from the field and hitting 7 of 8 at the free-throw line to finish with 27 points for Shenandoah.
SU shot 43.8% from the field as a team, while Lynchburg hit 36% of its shots.
Emory & Henry 64, Randolph 55
In Emory, Randolph looked poised to snap a two-game conference losing streak on the road when it led at the half, but after a tight first several minutes of the second half, the host Wasps pulled away in the closing minutes of the third quarter en route to a win.
Emory & Henry (12-2, 6-1 ODAC) outscored Randolph (5-8, 1-6) 19-11 in the third period, thanks in large part to a 7-0 spurt in the last 2 1/2 minutes. Randolph had a 39-38 lead at the 2:39 mark, but a layup, pair of free throws and a 3-pointer shifted the advantage to E&H. The Wasps led the rest of the way.
Sydney McKinney recorded a game-high 19 points on 9-of-16 shooting for the Wasps, who shot 43.6% as a team. Emory & Henry turned 23 Randolph turnovers into 22 points and scored 17 second-chance points on 13 offensive rebounds.
Kalyn Banks led the way for Randolph once again, scoring 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting. She also pulled down eight rebounds. RC shot 32.7% from the field, scored 19 points off 22 E&H turnovers and had 10 second-chance points on 11 offensive boards.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Randolph 62, Eastern Mennonite 56
In Harrisonburg, Randolph used a late surge in the first half and held off Eastern Mennonite down the stretch to beat the host Royals and pick up an ODAC win at Yoder Arena.
The WildCats (6-9, 2-4 ODAC) trailed for more than 16 of the game's first 20 minutes, but they clawed back in the late stages of the first half and led by six at the break.
Eastern Mennonite (3-11, 1-4) kept the game close in the opening stages of the second half and took the lead on Mizz Nyagwegwe's 3-pointer with 12:53 left, but the WildCats immediately responded with Brian Smith's bucket less than 30 seconds later, taking the lead back for good.
Smith led RC with 17 points, while Jerry Goodman had 14 points off the bench for the WildCats, who overcame a 32.8% shooting performance from the field to win. As a team, though, Randolph made sure it had plenty of offensive opportunities by taking care of the ball, only committing three turnovers.
EMU committed 13 turnovers that led to 18 points for Randolph. The Royals shot 37% from the floor and got 17 points from Nyagwegwe, 13 points from DJ Hill and 12 points from Tim Jones, all starters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.