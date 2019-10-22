In Dallas, Liberty sophomore Jonathan Yaun tied for medalist honors at 8-under par, and the Flames finished third as a team in the two-day, 54-hole Royal Oaks Intercollegiate at Royal Oaks Country Club.
Yaun shared medalist honors with SMU teammates Ollie Osborne and Mac Meissner and Michigan’s Charlie Pilon. Yaun shot a 4-under 67 Tuesday after shooting a sizzling 6 under in Monday’s second round.
Ervin Chang, who shared the clubhouse lead after the second round, finished in a tie for 10th at 4 under.
The Flames tallied a three-round total of 12 under and finished 15 strokes behind tournament champion SMU. Baylor, the tournament host, finished second at 16 under.
MEN’S SOCCER
USC Upstate 3, Liberty 2
Javier Torres was assisted by Pol Monells on back-to-back goals in a 2-minute stretch early in the second half for a three-goal lead for the Spartans (4-10), who withstood a late rally by the Flames (4-11) at Osborne Stadium.
Shane Geisler’s goal in the 68th minute cut the deficit to 3-1, and the Flames trimmed Upstate’s lead to one with an own goal in the 87th. Malik Smith’s shot in the 89th minute went out over top of the goal, and that was the last shot Liberty took.
From staff reports
