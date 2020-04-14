Brant Tolsma’s coaching career was cut prematurely short by the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the awards for Liberty’s director of track & field and cross country continue to roll in.
Tolsma was voted the men’s coach of the year in the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ inaugural university division indoor track & field team.
Tolsma announced he was retiring at the end of the 2019-20 athletic season moments after leading the Flames to a second-straight ASUN Conference men’s indoor title. It was the program’s 23rd straight conference title overall.
The VaSID first team featured Virginia Tech redshirt senior Peter Seufer as one of two distance runners. The E.C. Glass High School graduate and Lynchburg native qualified for the NCAA indoor championships in both the 3,000- and 5,000-meter races, was named the Southeast region men’s track athlete of the year, and was named the men’s track MVP at the ACC championships after winning the 3,000 and the 5,000.
The first team also included Liberty’s Christian Lyon (sprints) and Jovaine Atkinson (hurdles). Erick Johnson (jumps), Kyle Mitchell (throws) and the 4x400 relay team of Brad Smalley, Jahquez Durham, Felix Lawrence and Lyon were Liberty’s representatives on the second team.
On the women’s side, Liberty’s Makenzy Mizera and Taylen Langin were named to the first and second teams, respectively, on jumps.
