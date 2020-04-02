Liberty women’s basketball players Keyen Green and Kierra Johnson-Graham have entered the transfer portal.
The university has submitted paperwork with the NCAA to get a fifth year of eligibility for Johnson-Graham. The 5-foot-11 wing player only appeared in the first two games of the 2019-20 season because of a lingering knee injury, and if the NCAA approves of the medical redshirt, she would be a graduate transfer.
Green, a 6-foot-1 forward, is a former Big South Conference player of the year and is a graduate transfer who would be eligible to play immediately.
The Philadelphia native ranks ninth in program history for points (1,215), 10th for rebounds (673) and is tied for eighth in double-doubles (17) and 20-point games (13).
She was named the 2017-18 Big South player of the year and was named to the university division all-state second team by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) on Thursday.
Green missed the 2018-19 season after undergoing two surgeries to reconstruct her right ankle.
She returned to the court this past season and was an all-ASUN Conference first-team selection. She averaged 13.9 points per game and ranked 11th nationally in field-goal percentage (59%).
VOLLEYBALL
Lynchburg's Ellinger steps down from coaching post
Longtime Lynchburg coach Elizabeth Ellinger announced Wednesday her decision to step down from her post to pursue full-time work with her travel volleyball league.
Ellinger, a Lynchburg alumna, leaves Lynchburg after leading the Hornets for 14 seasons, amassing a 242-164 record and four Old Dominion Athletic Conference titles in that span.
Assistant coach Hannah Givens has been named interim head coach, according to a UL news release, and will lead the Hornets through the 2020 season.
Ellinger now will be able to oversee the Old Dominion Volleyball Academy, which is based in Richmond and includes boys and girls travel teams for a number of age groups, on a full-time basis.
The Hornets finished the 2019 season with a 16-11 record under Ellinger, who has seen four teams reach the 20-win mark during her tenure. Ellinger, who still holds Lynchburg records in a number of categories, coached an All-American, 13 All-ODAC players and an ODAC rookie of the year, along with a number of other athletes who've received regional and state accolades.
Givens is coming off her first season on the UL coaching staff. She was a graduate assistant for the Hornets in 2019 following a playing career at Wingate University, which made the NCAA Division II tournament four times during her time there.
