The ASUN Conference announced Friday it named Liberty and Florida Gulf Coast co-champions of the women's basketball tournament.
The Flames and Eagles were scheduled to play for the tournament title on March 15 at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida, but it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
FGCU, by virtue of the No. 1 seed in the tournament, was going to receive the conference's automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, and Liberty was going to represent the conference in the WNIT if those postseason events had been contested.
The co-championship is Liberty's first title as an ASUN member. The Flames won 17 conference tournament titles as members of the Big South Conference.
Emily Lytle and Asia Todd were named to the all-tournament team. Lytle scored a tournament-high 51 points, while Todd averaged 18 points in the two games.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Homesley adds another accolade
Liberty redshirt senior forward Caleb Homesley was named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) University Division all-state first team on Friday, adding to his already impressive list of accolades from his final season with the Flames.
The 6-foot-6 guard is the first Liberty player named to the VaSID first team since Seth Curry in 2009.
Homesley was the ASUN player of the year and the tournament MVP and recently was named to the NABC's District 3 first team.
William & Mary's Nathan Knight and Dane Fischer were named VaSID player and coach of the year, respectively, and Virginia Tech's Landers Nolley II was selected rookie of the year.
Knight, Virginia's Mamadi Diakite, Radford's Carlik Jones and Hampton's Jermaine Marrow joined Homesley on the first team.
Nolley, UVa's Kihei Clark, Richmond's Jacob Gilyard, James Madison's Matt Lewis and Hampton's Ben Stanley were named to the second team.
MEN'S LACROSSE
UL duo named All-Americans
Despite having their season cut way short because of the coronavirus pandemic, two Lynchburg seniors earned All-America honors this week.
Kevin Rogers was a first-team selection on Inside Lacrosse's Maverik Division III Media All-America teams, while Tyler Gallagher earned second-team honors as part of the media-selected accolades released Friday, which include four teams and an honorable mention list.
Rogers and Gallagher were the only two players from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference to earn All-America honors from the organization.
In five games this season, Rogers, a midfielder, tallied a team-high 16 goals and nine assists. He twice matched a career high in a game with five goals. The Leesburg native had scored at least one goal in 39 consecutive games, a streak that dated back to his sophomore season.
Gallagher, a defender, amassed 13 ground balls and nine caused turnovers, marks that rank second for the Hornets.
