Gabrielle Farrell scored unassisted in the 51st minute, Melody Jayroe recorded five saves, and the Liberty women’s soccer team defeated an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent for the first time Sunday with a 1-0 triumph over Pittsburgh at Osborne Stadium.
The Flames (2-4-2) had lost their previous 30 matchups against ACC foes before topping the Panthers (3-1-1).
Lynchburg 1, Piedmont 0
In Demorest, Georgia, Hornets sophomore Amanda Wigboldy (E.C. Glass) scored on a penalty kick in the seventh minute, senior goalkeeper Caitlin Dorsch recorded five saves for her first career shutout, and 19th-ranked UL (4-2) defeated the Lions (5-3) at Walker Athletic Complex.
FIELD HOCKEY
Lynchburg 2, Dickinson 1
Alexis Brown and Taylor Jones each scored in a little more than a two-minute span in the second half, allowing the Hornets (2-2) to defeat the Red Devils (3-2) at Liberty Field Hockey Field.
Sweet Briar 2, Bryn Athyn 1
In Bryn Athyn, Pennsylvania, Alexis Jones scored unassisted in the 42nd minute to give the Vixens (1-3) the lead for good and Janie Bolling stopped all four shots she faced in the fourth quarter as SBC defeated the Lions (0-3).
