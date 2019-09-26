In Jacksonville, Florida, Gabrielle Farrell and Kasey Jamieson scored five minutes apart late in the second half, Melody Jayroe recorded three saves, and Liberty (5-4-2, 1-0 ASUN) opened conference play with a 2-0 victory Thursday night over host Jacksonville (0-7-2, 0-1).
COLLEGE TENNIS
Muamba, Soli fall in Oracle ITA Masters opening round
In Malibu, California, Liberty junior Nicaise Muamba and senior Kalana Soli lost in a tiebreaker to St. John’s in mixed doubles competition to open the Oracle ITA Masters at the Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center.
Muamba, ranked No. 65 in the national men’s singles rankings, fell in straight sets to Grand Canyon’s Lorenzo Fucil, and Soli lost in straight sets to Pepperdine’s Jessica Failla in women’s singles.
