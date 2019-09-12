In Elon, North Carolina, Liberty goalkeeper Melody Jayroe recorded four of her six saves in the two overtime periods as the Flames and Elon played to a 1-1 tie Thursday night.
Kasey Jamieon scored off a Gabrielle Farrell assist in the 28th minute to give the Flames (1-4-2) the lead, but the Phoenix (5-1-1) evened the score on Bethany Harford’s goal in the 87th minute.
Randolph 1, Piedmont International 0
In Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Sara Bane scored in the 14th minute, and Zoe Waring recorded four saves as the WildCats (2-1-1) defeated the Bruins (2-1-1).
From staff reports
