In Elon, North Carolina, Liberty goalkeeper Melody Jayroe recorded four of her six saves in the two overtime periods as the Flames and Elon played to a 1-1 tie Thursday night.

Kasey Jamieon scored off a Gabrielle Farrell assist in the 28th minute to give the Flames (1-4-2) the lead, but the Phoenix (5-1-1) evened the score on Bethany Harford’s goal in the 87th minute.

Randolph 1, Piedmont International 0

In Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Sara Bane scored in the 14th minute, and Zoe Waring recorded four saves as the WildCats (2-1-1) defeated the Bruins (2-1-1).

From staff reports

