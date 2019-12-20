In Kansas City, Missouri, Liberty women's basketball bookended Friday's game with big scoring runs to secure a 75-63 victory over Bradley in the opening contest of the Roo Holiday Classic at Kansas City's Swinney Center.
The Flames (6-6) went on a 23-6 run to start the game, then, after letting the lead slip away in the third quarter, turned up the defensive pressure and ended the contest by outscoring Bradley 16-7.
After trailing by nine points at the half, Bradley (8-2) cut into the deficit with a 7-0 run in the third period, capped by a 3-pointer that gave the Braves a 43-42 lead. The Flames responded with a triple of their own, though, to take back the advantage for good. LU held Bradley to 20% shooting (3 of 15) during the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Emily Lytle had 15 points for LU, which shot 43.7% and held Bradley to 37.5% for the Flames' fourth straight win. Lasha Petree had a game-high 22 points for Bradley, which snapped a seven-game win streak.
Lynchburg 70, Hood 26
In Daytona Beach, Florida, Lynchburg's Erin Green and Meredith Vetter each scored 13 points and the defense stifled Hood in the Hornets' opening game of the Daytona Beach Shootout at the Ocean Center.
Lynchburg (6-3) put together its best defensive effort in more than three decades Friday, when it allowed the fewest points since a 1988 victory over Randolph-Macon Woman's College, which scored just 23 points in that one.
Hood (4-6), which was 9 of 57 (15.8%) from the field, scored five points in the first quarter and 12 in the half and didn't hit the double-digit scoring mark for any of the four periods.
Lynchburg shot 40.7% from the field and 95% (19 of 20) from the free-throw line.
The Hornets committed 25 turnovers, but Hood failed to take advantage, scoring only six points off those miscues. UL forced 19 Hood turnovers and turned those into 21 points.
Lynchburg also held a 55-28 rebounding advantage and got 19 second-chance points on 19 offensive rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.