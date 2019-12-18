In Loretto, Pennsylvania, Liberty women's basketball recorded its third straight win Wednesday, taking advantage of 20 turnovers and leading the entire way to defeat host Saint Francis, 71-52, at DeGol Arena.
The Flames (5-6) held a 24-20 lead after the first quarter, but then spaced out the advantage to double digits by halftime and sealed the game by holding the Red Flash (2-8) to just four points in the final period.
LU, which turned the ball over just eight times, took advantage of Saint Francis' miscues to the tune of 24 points. Liberty also had 18 points on 12 offensive rebounds and outscored the Red Flash 42-10 in the paint.
Keyen Green recorded a team-high 15 points for the Flames, who shot 48.3% from the field. Karson Swogger led SFU, which hit 17 of 50 (34% from the field), with 16 points.
