Liberty and Winthrop announced Wednesday their two men’s basketball programs will meet in an exhibition game to bring awareness to their pursuit of equity and inclusion.
The “United As One” exhibition game, scheduled for Oct. 24 at Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina, serves as the programs’ way of standing united in opposing prejudice, bigotry and racism, according to a news release.
“We are excited to partner with Winthrop University in a game that we hope raises support for many causes that could hopefully support those that are disadvantaged,” LU coach Ritchie McKay said in the written release. “… Hopefully this game will be a benefit to our different campuses and communities.”
Winthrop will distribute proceeds from the game to a nonprofit organization. The school's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee will choose from an eligible list of nonprofit organizations later this year.
This will be Liberty’s third exhibition game in the past five seasons by which funds are raised to support a cause. The Flames played Virginia Tech in 2018 and at VCU in 2017 to support hurricane relief efforts.
Liberty, Missouri set for three-game series
Missouri, of the Southeastern Conference, will be the first scheduled power conference opponent to play at Liberty’s new 4,000-seat arena as part of a three-game series between the programs.
The Tigers are slated to visit Liberty Arena on Dec. 2, 2021.
The Flames, as part of the series, will travel to play at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri, this season on Dec. 9 and then again on Dec. 7, 2022.
Missouri will pay Liberty $20,000 for each of the Flames’ two road games, according to a copy of the contract obtained by The News & Advance through a Freedom of Information Act request.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
UL's Druebbisch named academic All-American
Lynchburg women's tennis player Ellen Druebbish has had an eventful past few weeks, and on Wednesday, she earned national recognition for the effort she's put into her college experience.
Druebbish became the first woman in program history to earn a spot on the College Sports Information Directors of America's Academic All-America at-large teams.
Thanks to her 4.0 GPA and 26-9 career singles record over three seasons, Druebbish received a third-team Division III nod, easily meeting or exceeding the requirements of being a "significant contributor" athletically to the team and maintaining a minimum 3.3 GPA.
The at-large teams recognize athletes in lesser-known sports.
Druebbish, a Jamestown, North Carolina, native, is just the fourth athlete in Lynchburg history to earn an at-large CoSIDA All-America award, according to a UL news rlease.
Wednesday's honor marks the latest development in an exciting year for Druebbish. In addition to her time spent on the tennis court, she studies biomedical science with a dual minor in biology and health promotion. Druebbish is a tutor and does her own biology-related research and is involved in a number of student organizations at UL.
Described by UL director of men's and women's tennis Chris Johnson as a "rockstar" who "leads from the front" in the release, Druebbish has only added to her list of commitments in the few weeks she's been away from Lynchburg. She added "organ donor" to her resume a month ago, when made a life-saving kidney donation to a childhood friend and a teammate from her summer swimming days growing up.
According to the release, Druebbish is running again already and hopes to resume tennis-related activities in the next few weeks.
