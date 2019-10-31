Amelia Johnson had 13 kills, nine digs and three blocks, and Liberty claimed a 3-1 victory over Lipscomb on Thursday evening at the Vines Center.
The Flames (15-9, 8-4 ASUN) won by scores of 25-18, 26-28, 25-20 and 25-17.
Rajini Fitzmaurice had 13 kills, two aces and five digs, and Amaya Williams added two kills, 31 assists and nine digs for the Flames. LU posted a .303 hitting percentage.
Megan Kuper had 11 kills, six digs and three blocks for the Bisons (11-11, 7-4), who had a .105 hitting percentage with 32 attack errors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.