Amelia Johnson had 13 kills, nine digs and three blocks, and Liberty claimed a 3-1 victory over Lipscomb on Thursday evening at the Vines Center.

The Flames (15-9, 8-4 ASUN) won by scores of 25-18, 26-28, 25-20 and 25-17.

Rajini Fitzmaurice had 13 kills, two aces and five digs, and Amaya Williams added two kills, 31 assists and nine digs for the Flames. LU posted a .303 hitting percentage.

Megan Kuper had 11 kills, six digs and three blocks for the Bisons (11-11, 7-4), who had a .105 hitting percentage with 32 attack errors.

Liberty Sports newsletter sign-up

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments