In Fort Myers, Florida, Quin Sutphin had 17 kills and six blocks, Lauren Chastang added 10 kills and seven digs, and No. 2 seed Kennesaw State defeated No. 3 seed Liberty 3-0 in the ASUN Conference volleyball tournament semifinals Friday night at Florida Gulf Coast’s Alico Arena.
The Owls (21-8) defeated the Flames (19-11) by scores of 25-21, 25-16, 25-20.
Casey Goodwin had 14 kills, seven digs and six blocks for LU. Hannah Morris finished with 27 assists, six digs and two blocks.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Mary Washington 88, Lynchburg 84
In Newport News, Greg Rowson scored 18 points and the Eagles (5-1) nearly squandered a 17-point lead in the second half by holding off the Hornets (4-2) in the CAC/ODAC Challenge at Christopher Newport’s Freeman Center.
Tharon Suggs had 22 points and 11 rebounds for UL. Chance Greene and Reggie Davis each scored 13 points.
Christopher Newport 66, Randolph 58
In Newport News, Jason Aigner had 18 points and Dalon McHugh finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Captains (5-1) defeated the WildCats (2-2) in the CAC/ODAC Challenge at the Freeman Center.
Brian Smith had 12 points and Justin Dula added nine points and 10 rebounds for RC.
