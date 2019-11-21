In Fort Myers, Florida, Liberty senior Hannah Morris delivered the game-winning kill to go with her double-double performance as the No. 3 seed Flames defeated No. 6 seed North Florida 3-1 in the ASUN Conference volleyball tournament quarterfinals Thursday evening at Florida Gulf Coast’s Alico Arena.
The Flames (19-10) advance to the semifinals and face No. 2 seed Kennesaw State (20-8) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Owls swept the regular-season series by winning both matches 3-1.
Morris’ kill secured Liberty’s 22-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-17 victory. She had a match-high 35 assists to go with 12 digs and four blocks.
Casey Goodwin led the Flames with 19 kills, 15 digs and eight blocks, and Amelia Johnson finished with 18 kills and 14 digs.
The Ospreys (15-18) hit a miserable minus-0.071 with 10 errors in the fourth set, allowing the Flames to overcome an early 4-2 deficit in the set for the comfortable victory.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UNC Greensboro 58, Liberty 53
Nadine Soliman scored a game-high 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Spartans (3-2) take control in the fourth quarter and win a matinee contest at the Vines Center.
Soliman was 5 of 6 from the free-throw line over the final 3 minutes.
Ashtyn Baker and Keyen Green each scored 16 points for the Flames (1-4), and they made back-to-back layups at the beginning of the fourth quarter to put Liberty ahead 43-41.
However, the Flames shot 4 of 16 from the field to close the game.
Liberty is 0-3 at home with all three losses against Southern Conference opponents.
LU freshman Asia Todd scored a career-high 11 points. Green added 11 rebounds for her 15th career double-double.
From staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.