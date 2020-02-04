In Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Liberty wrapped up a third-place finish in its spring season opener, the Sea Best Invitational at TPC Sawgrass (Valley Course). 

The Flames, ranked 33rd in the nation, carded a 1-over 841 as a team in the 54-hole, two-day tournament, finishing 14 strokes behind champion Texas A&M and 12 strokes behind runner-up Florida. 

Liberty edged No. 13 North Carolina by one stroke. 

Ervin Chang was the highest individual finisher for LU with an aggregate 3-under 207, good for a tie for sixth place. 

