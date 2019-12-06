In Atlanta, three Liberty swimmers competed in meets Friday at the Toyota U.S. Open Championships held at Georgia Tech's McAuley Aquatic Center.
Freshman Eva Suggs posted the best finish of the day among the three swimmers with a 103rd-place finish in the 200-meter freestyle. She touched the wall with a time of 2:07.22 in the 118-swimmer field.
Sophomore Emma Hazel tied for 106th in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:05.30. She tied with Sara Moulson in the 140-swimmer field.
Junior Lindsey Cohee finished 111th out of 134 swimmers in the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 1:03.51.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.