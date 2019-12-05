In Atlanta, a pair of Liberty swimmers competed in their final events of 2019 when they appeared in the Toyota U.S. Open Championships on Thursday.

Colleen Donlin was 110th in the 154-swimmer field for the 50-meter freestyle. She clocked in at 26.96 and was 2.31 seconds off the winning time in the event. Mikayla Erich swam the 200-meter individual medley, finishing in 2:25.32 for 154th place in a field of 160 swimmers.

