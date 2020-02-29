The Liberty men’s and women’s teams posted 68-point victories over Kennesaw State to wrap up the ASUN Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships Saturday at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex, and the triumphs were a perfect sendoff in the final indoor meet for head coach Brant Tolsma.
Tolsma announced after the meet he will retire at the conclusion of the outdoor campaign.
Tolsma has guided the Flames for 34 years and has racked up 116 conference titles spanning cross country, indoor track & field, and outdoor track & field. He also swept the ASUN men’s and women’s coach of the year honors, giving him 77 conference coach of the year trophies.
The Flames posted 10 first-place finishes as a team Saturday, and redshirt junior Christian Lyon was responsible for three of those triumphs to earn ASUN most valuable male performer honors.
Lyon won the men’s 60-meter dash in a program-record time of 6.71 seconds, claimed the 200 in an ASUN all-time, meet, Liberty and facility record 20.99 seconds, and was the anchor leg of the 4x400 relay team.
Jovaine Atkinson (60 hurdles), Ryan Drew (mile), John Hicks (weight throw) and Branson Rolle (heptathlon) were also victorious on the men’s side.
Tanner Ealum (800), Calli Palmer (mile) and Cortney Strohman (400) picked up victories in the women’s events. Ealum won in an 800 meet record 2:06.64, and Parlier set a facility record in the mile at 4:51.26.
Seufer sweeps distance races at ACC championships
In South Bend, Indiana, Virginia Tech redshirt senior Peter Seufer swept the men’s distances races at the ACC championships held at the Loftus Sports Center.
Seufer, an E.C. Glass High graduate and Lynchburg native, repeated as the 3,000-meter champion with a time of 7:59.09.
He won the 5,000-meter race Friday by clocking in at 13:58.28.
Lynchburg women lead in ODAC championships
In Salem, the Lynchburg women hold an eight-point lead over Shenandoah after the first day of the two-day ODAC Championships at Roanoke College.
The Hornets did not pick up an event victory Saturday, but used strong finishes in three events to rack up points.
Zoe Scales and Maya Lacy finished second and third, respectively, in the women’s triple jump; Elle Benefield and Samantha Woods placed third and fourth, respectively, in the women’s weight throw; and the quartet of Michela Cholak, Jackie Wilson, Kelsey Lagunas and Stephanie Burnett finish second in the women’s distance medley relay.
The Lynchburg men are second in the team standings and trail Washington and Lee by 11 points.
Tristan Lucy-Spiedel won the men’s 5,000 in a time of 15:22.20, and the team of Sam Llaneza, Connor Cahill, William Fowler and Reid Sharkey won the distance medley relay in 10:34.64.
Chelanga finishes 21st in U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials
In Atlanta, Liberty alum Sam Chelanga finished 21st out of the 175 runners in the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials.
Chelanga posted a time of 2:15:04.
The top three finishers qualified for the Tokyo Games.
BASEBALL
Liberty 6, Marist 4
Three Liberty pitchers combined on a no-hitter and a pair of Flames recorded sacrifice flies in the eighth inning as the Flames edged Marist at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
Noah Skirrow, Troy Britts and Landon Riley combined for the fourth no-hitter in program history.
Skirrow and Britts combined to walk eight batters over seven innings, and Riley (1-0) struck out three over the final two frames to pick up the victory.
Ben Highfill and Brady Gulakwoski recorded back-to-back sacrifice flies in the eighth inning that pushed across the go-ahead runs for the Flames (6-4).
The Red Foxes (2-6) scored twice in the second on a bases-loaded walk and a fielder’s choice. They added two more runs in the sixth on an RBI groundout and an error.
Lynchburg 4-12, York 3-1
Kinston Carsen drove in four runs on five hits to lead the Hornets (6-3) to a doubleheader sweep over the Spartans (0-2) at Fox Field.
Grayson Thurman recorded a three-inning save in the opener in relief of Carson (2-0), who allowed three earned runs on seven hits and struck out five.
Hunter Campbell (2-1) was dominant in the nightcap by allowing one earned run on seven hits and striking out three in six innings.
MEN’S LACROSSE
York 14, Lynchburg 7
The 10th-ranked Spartans (3-1) won 20 of 24 face-offs and used the possession advantage to build a big lead in defeating the No. 14 Hornets (1-3) at Shellenberger Field.
Nate Shafer scored three goals for UL.
Methodist 14, Randolph 4
In Fayetteville, North Carolina, Matt Pemberton had four goals and three assists as the Monarchs (2-2) clobbered the WildCats (1-3) at Monarch Stadium.
Sean Landis scored two goals for RC.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Richmond 18, Liberty 9
In Richmond, Arden Tierney scored four goals, Sam Geiersbach added three goals and five assists, and the Spiders (6-0) routed the Flames (2-3) at Robins Stadium.
Anna Keebler and Mia Toscano each scored three goals for LU.
Lynchburg 18, Pfeiffer 3
In Misenheimer, North Carolina, Carly Sandler scored four goals and Julia Broughton recorded five saves as the Hornets (1-1) bashed the Falcons (0-2) at Lefko Field.
Greensboro 17, Randolph 5
Madison Blashaw scored seven goals as the Pride (1-1) walloped the WildCats (1-2) at WildCat Stadium. Emily Laframboise and Sarah Perry each scored two goals for RC.
MEN’S TENNIS
Averett 9, Randolph 0
Stan Martherus, Evgeniy Bogdasaryan and Fabian Howding each won their respective singles matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores as the Cougars (3-0) throttled the WildCats (0-4) at Randolph Tennis Courts.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Liberty 7, Mount St. Mary’s 0
Esther Lovato won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and the Flames (6-4) cruised to a dominating victory over the Mountaineers (0-5) at Crosswhite Athletic Club.
Sweet Briar 8, Guilford 1
Kate Kotany recorded a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 4 singles that secured the victory for the Vixens (1-0, 1-0 ODAC) over the Quakers (2-3, 1-1) at McMichael Courts.
Methodist 5, Lynchburg 4
Jill Lawrence claimed a thrilling 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 victory at No. 3 singles to lift the Monarchs (3-4) over the Hornets (2-1) at Lynchburg Tennis Courts. The loss snapped UL’s 10-match regular-season win streak.
Averett 9, Randolph 0
Inka Zeilstra claimed a 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (10-8) victory at No. 4 singles to help the Cougars (2-0) defeat the WildCats (1-3) at Randolph Tennis Courts.
