In Clearwater, Florida, Liberty scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning in both of its games Friday in the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic at Eddie C. Moore Complex.
No. 15 Kentucky and Illinois didn’t wait that long in the respective games to get the offenses into gear.
The Wildcats pounced with a big seventh inning to claim a 6-2 victory in the opener, and the Fighting Illini took an early lead and added insurance runs in their final at-bat to post an 8-2 triumph over the Flames.
Liberty (0-2) is opening the season against 13 straight Power 5 conference opponents.
Kentucky used a four-run seventh inning to take a 6-0 lead, with most of the damage coming against LU starter Karlie Keeney (0-1), who allowed five earned runs on 10 hits over 6 2/3 innings.
Liberty got on the board in the bottom of the seventh. Autumn Bishop reached on a fielder’s choice to score Blake Gibson and Kara Canetto followed two batters later with a single that scored Bishop.
The Illini scored twice in the first and once in the third to chase LU starter Megan Johnson (0-1), and then tacked on five runs in the seventh against Emily Kirby, who was pitching for the second time in as many games.
Denay Griffin hit her first career home run, a two-run shot in the seventh inning, to prevent the Flames from being shutout against the Illini.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Liberty sweeps distance races at Tech Elite
In Blacksburg, Liberty juniors Ryan Drew and Noel Palmer (LCA) won the men’s and women’s 3,000 meter runs, respectively, during the opening day of the Doc Hale Virginia Tech Elite at Rector Field House.
Mitchell wins triple jump
In Columbia, South Carolina, Liberty junior Adrianna Mitchell won the women’s triple jump at 39 feet, 3 inches during the opening day of the South Carolina Invitational at the Carolina Indoor Track & Field Complex.
SWIMMING
UL’s Hayungs, Reed have strong showings at ODAC championships
In Greensboro, North Carolina, Lynchburg’s Parker Hayungs and Alyssa Reed each delivered strong performances in individual events and in relays to highlight the Hornets’ outing in the second day of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Hayungs finished second in the men’s 500 freestyle, and he was the third leg on the men’s 200 freestyle relay and mens’ 400 medley relay that finished second and fourth, respectively.
Reed (Jefferson Forest) finished third in the women’s 200 IM and was the opening leg of the 400 medley relay team that finished third.
Randolph’s Jeffery Oliveri finished fourth in the men’s 50 freestyle.
Lynchburg is fourth in the men’s standings and fifth in the women’s standings. Randolph is tied with Hampden-Sydney for fifth in the men’s standings and alone in 10th in the women’s standings. Sweet Briar is 12th in the women’s standings.
MEN’S TENNIS
VCU 4, Liberty 3
Charles Bertimon’s 6-3, 7-5 victory over Josh Wilson at No. 2 singles allowed the Rams (4-2) to secure a triumph over the Flames (3-2) at Crosswhite Athletic Center.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Florida International 4, Liberty 3
In Miami, Florida, Francisca Vergara’s thrilling 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-4) victory over Elosie Saraty at No. 6 singles gave the Panthers (3-1) the win over the Flames (3-2) at FIU Tennis Courts.
From staff reports
