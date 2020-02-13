Liberty kicker Alex Probert announced on social media late Wednesday night he is transferring to Iowa State for his final season of eligibility.
The 5-foot-9, 170-pound Probert is from Andover, Minnesota. The move gives him a chance to play closer to home for his final season as a graduate transfer.
Probert was the starting placekicker for three of his four seasons at Liberty. He played in only four games in 2018 because of a right quadriceps injury and was granted a redshirt season.
Probert is third in Liberty program history for field goals made (46 of 63), extra points made (140 of 150) and kicker scoring (278). He is tied for the program record with most made field goals in a game after he connected on four against Baylor in the 2017 season opener.
Redshirt freshman Jason Stricker likely will inherit the starting role heading into the upcoming season. Stricker is the only remaining scholarship kicker on the roster after signing as part of the 2019 recruiting class.
SOFTBALL
Alabama 7, Liberty 1
In Clearwater, Florida, Abby Doerr’s two-run home run in the fourth inning gave Alabama the lead for good as the Crimson Tide pulled away to defeat Liberty in the Thursday opener of the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational at Eddie C. Moore Complex.
The Tide (2-3) scored six unanswered runs after the Flames (1-5) tied the game with two outs in the second on Madison Via’s single that scored Savannah Channell.
Via, Amber Bishop and Kara Canetto each had two hits for the Flames.
Liberty starter Emily Kirby (0-1) allowed four runs on five hits and struck out three in 4 1/3 innings.
Krystal Goodman (1-0) picked up the win by scattering seven hits and striking out four in a complete-game effort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.