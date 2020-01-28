Liberty junior linebacker Remington Green announced Tuesday on social media he is entering the transfer portal and will begin evaluating his transfer options for the upcoming season.
Green said in his post on Twitter that he intends to enter the portal with his degree in hand and will have one season of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.
The 6-foot, 220-pound King George native predominantly played on special teams this past season after having a more prominent role in the linebacker rotation during the 2018 campaign.
He appeared in all 13 games in 2019 and recorded eight tackles (four solo) and one tackle for a loss. Those numbers were a significant drop from his 2018 production of 33 tackles (16 solo), one tackle for a loss and one quarterback hurry when he was on the two-deep depth chart.
The linebacker corps was called the thinnest group on the team by Flames coach Hugh Freeze during the 2019 season. Green is the third linebacker who will not return in 2020 following the graduation of starters Solomon Ajayi and Brandon Tillmon.
The staff added graduate transfer Anthony Butler and freshman Gabe Fuster, both mid-year enrollees, during the early signing period, and the Flames are expecting redshirt freshmen Aubrey Williams and Malik Caper to contribute.
Freeze still has to hire a linebackers coach to replace Kyle Pope, who left to become the defensive line coach at Memphis.
Trent transferring to Delaware
Former Jefferson Forest High School offensive lineman Ben Trent announced Tuesday he is transferring to Delaware for his final season of eligibility.
Trent was a preferred walk-on during his career at Virginia and played in a total of 13 games during the past two seasons.
He arrived in Charlottesville as an offensive lineman and spent time working on the defensive line during the 2018 season because of injuries on that side of the ball.
Trent will play for former Liberty and Richmond coach Danny Rocco.
TRACK & FIELD
Amherst grad earns weekly ODAC honor
Lynchburg sophomore pole vaulter Bailey Casto, an Amherst County High grad, picked up the Old Dominion Athletic Conference's women's indoor field athlete of the week award following a strong showing over the weekend.
Casto earned the win in the pole vault with a mark of 10-11.75 in Roanoke College's Finn Pincus Invitational, tying teammate Lauren Anderson atop the conference's event leaderboard this season. The two sit in fifth on the Lynchburg program's all-time pole vault list.
Casto also was 15th in the 400 dash (1:05.61) at the Finn Pincus Invitational and 29th in the 200 (28.69).
