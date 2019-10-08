In Hartford, Wisconsin, Liberty’s Alexandre Fuchs shot a final-round 4-under par to finish at 5 under overall and in fourth at the Marquette Invitational at Erin Hills Golf Course.
Fuchs shot a 68 for the second time in the three-round tournament. He finished two shots behind the first-place tie of South Florida’s Luke Gifford and Marquette’s Hunter Eichhorn.
The Flames finished in seventh as a team at 12 over.
Purdue won the team title by shooting 9 under, two shots ahead of Northwestern.
LU redshirt freshman Isaac Simmons (Jefferson Forest) finished in a tie for 35th at 6 over.
Lynchburg finishes in a tie for 16th
In Flowery Branch, Georgia, Lynchburg finished in a tie for 16th at 39-over par in the two-day Royal Lakes Fall Invitational held at Royal Lakes Golf & Country Club at Oglethorpe University.
Hampden-Sydney, UL’s rival in the ODAC, won with a team score of 17 under and finished ahead of second-place Guilford by seven shots.
H-SC’s Bruce Shober (Appomattox) finished in an eight-way tie for 41st at 4 over, a group which included UL’s Carter Old.
MEN’S SOCCER
UMBC 4, Liberty 1
In Baltimore, Sam Solomon scored twice in a 12-minute span to spark a four-goal second half for the Retrievers (4-5-1) in a victory over the Flames (4-8).
Tyler Welch scored in the 87th minute to cut the Flames’ deficit to 3-1, but Tre Pulliam scored two minutes later for the final margin.
UMBC’s Quantrell Jones and LU’s Danny Cordero each had two saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Roanoke 3, Randolph 0
Parker Moody had 12 kills, Kennedy Clemmer added 19 digs and two aces, and the Maroons (9-9, 3-4 ODAC) cruised to a 25-21, 25-21, 25-9 victory over the WildCats (9-9, 4-5) at Giles Gymnasium.
Taylor Webb had 29 assists and eight digs for RC. Mackenzie Ambrose added 13 kills, two aces and six digs, and Sam Verhaagen finished with 14 digs.
From staff reports
