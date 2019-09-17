Musa Morris scored off an assist from Seth Clark in the 50th minute, Danny Cordero recorded three saves, and the Liberty men’s soccer team (3-3) edged VMI (0-6) 1-0 Tuesday evening at Osborne Stadium.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Randolph 0, William Peace 0
Randolph’s Deaven Milam recorded 12 saves, two William Peace goalkeepers combined for nine saves and the WildCats (2-1-2) and Pacers (1-3-1) tied at WildCat Stadium.
MEN’S GOLF
Lynchburg finishes third at Tom Kinder
In Harrisonburg, Lynchburg posted a two-day total of 17-over-par 593 to finish third overall in the Tom Kinder Memorial at Lakeview Golf Club. Freshman Chase Petri finished in a tie for 18th after shooting back-to-back 74s.
