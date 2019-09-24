The Liberty men’s basketball team picked up two victories on national television last season, winning at Lipscomb in the ASUN Conference championship game and upsetting Mississippi State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Flames will be back on a national outlet this upcoming season before postseason play begins.
The conference announced Tuesday that Liberty’s Jan. 2 contest against Florida Gulf Coast at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida, will be televised on ESPNU. Tip is scheduled for 5 p.m.
“Earning a national spotlight for Liberty and FGCU reflects our level of play, nationally recognized programs and our continually growing partnership with ESPN,” ASUN commissioner Ted Gumbart said in a written release.
Liberty shared the co-regular season title with Lipscomb and then edged the Bisons in the conference tournament title game last season.
WOMEN’S GOLF
UL’s Self claims medalist honors
In Harrisonburg, Lynchburg freshman Lily Self shot a 2-over-par 74 and finished the two-day Bridgewater Invitational at 3 over to claim medalist honors at Lakeview Golf Club.
Self’s triumph came in the Hornets’ second tournament since a five-decade long hiatus.
She won by three shots over York’s Emma Harding, and York claimed the team title with an aggregate score of 51 over. UL placed fourth in the eight-team field.
Lynchburg graduate student Maddie Cody finished in a tie for eighth at 13 over.
MEN’S SOCCER
Navy 1, Liberty 0
In Annapolis, Maryland, Jacob Williams scored off an assist from Wyatt Millard in the 24th minute and Ian Bramblett stopped the only shot he faced as the 25th-ranked Midshipmen (8-0) edged the Flames (3-5).
Danny Cordero recorded three saves for LU.
FIELD HOCKEY
Lynchburg 6, Stevenson 1
In Owings Mills, Maryland, Jackie Lerro scored four goals and assisted on Emily Dudley’s first-half goal, Brittany Claybaugh also found the back of the net, and the Hornets (6-2) stung the Mustangs (3-7) at Mustang Field.
VOLLEYBALL
Liberty 3, Florida Gulf Coast 0
Amelia Johnson posted a double-double with 15 kills and 11 digs and the Flames (8-5, 1-0 Atlantic Sun) opened conference play with a 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 victory over the Eagles (10-3, 0-1) at the Vines Center.
Hannah Morris had 20 assists and nine digs and Macy Phillips finished with 17 digs for LU.
Dana Axner had 24 digs and Chesley Lockey added 27 assists for FGCU.
From staff reports
