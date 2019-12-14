NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Myo Baxter-Bell scored 18 points and Liberty kept its unbeaten season alive with a 61-56 upset at Vanderbilt on Saturday.
The Flames (12-0) were one of five undefeated teams coming into the game. Vanderbilt fell to 6-3.
Caleb Homesley scored 14 and Elijah Cuffee added 13 for Liberty.
Aaron Nesmith threw in a game-high 19 points for Vanderbilt. Saben Lee scored 16. Nesmith (22.8) and Lee (17.4) entered the game as the second-highest-scoring duo in the nation.
The second half was a back-and-forth affair with the teams swapping the lead seven times. Liberty took the lead for good at 51-50 with 3:07 left on a layup by Cuffee.
Vanderbilt went cold from the field down the stretch and did not hit a field goal for 6:15 until Lee made a layup with 7 seconds left and hit a 3 at the buzzer to end the game.
Vanderbilt finished the first half on an 11-0 run. Over the last 2:56, the Commodores got 3-pointers from Dylan Disu, Lee and Nesmith. Nesmith’s 3 broke a 27-all tie with 15 seconds left, then Scotty Pippen Jr. threw a perfect alley-oop pass from beyond the arc to Lee at the buzzer to give Vanderbilt a 32-27 lead at the break.
It was the first time the Flames have trailed at the half this year.
St. Mary’s College 89, Randolph 55
In St Mary’s City, Maryland, Gary Grant scored 18 points to lead five players in double figures and the Seahawks (3-5) shot 50% in the second half to pull away for a comfortable victory over the WildCats (4-6) at O’Brien ARC Arena.
Evan Makle had 15 points and Brian Smith 14 points for RC.
WOMEN
Liberty 83, Hampton 59
In Hampton, Keyen Green scored 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting to lead three players in double figures, Liberty shot 68.9% in the second half, and the Flames routed Hampton.
The Flames (4-6) have won three of their past four games.
Bridgette Rettstatt scored 16 points and added five rebounds and four assists.
Emily Lytle, making her first start since Nov. 24 at James Madison, posted her second double-double in three games with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Liberty outscored Hampton 49-31 in the second half, and the Pirates shot 13 of 34 from the field over the final 20 minutes.
Lauren Vanarsdale led the Pirates (2-4) with 15 points, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
From staff and wire reports
