Liberty recorded six victories Friday to open the two-day ASUN Conference Indoor Track & Field Championship and leads in both the men’s and women’s standings at Liberty Indoor Track Complex.
The men scored 58 points and lead Kennesaw State by 24, while the women posted 82.5 points and lead the Owls by 25.
The women posted three event victories Friday, and the shot put trio of Naomi Mojica, Chelsea Igberaese and Patria Vaimaona led the way with a 1-2-3 finish.
Mojica set a conference meet record with a throw of 50 feet, 4 inches.
The quartet of Naomi Armstrong, Tanner Ealum, Cortney Strohman and Calli Parlier won the women’s 4,000 distance medley relay in a time of 11:58.96, and sophomore Makenzy Mizera won the long jump at 18 feet, 8 1/2 inches.
Taylen Langin and Rachel Milnes finish second and third, respectively, behind North Florida’s Louisa Washburn in the women’s pole vault.
The men picked up victories in the long jump, 3,000-meter run and shot put.
Kyle Mitchell set a conference meet record with a throw of 62 feet, 10 1/2 inches, and he was one of four throwers to top the previous record held by Liberty's Jose Ballivian set in 2019.
Erick Johnson and Brad Smalley finished first and second, respectively, in the long jump ahead of five Kennesaw State athletes, and Ryan Drew and Felix Kandie place first and third, respectively, in the 3,000.
BASEBALL
Liberty 4, Marist 3
Garrett Wilkinson and Jaylen Guy each hit home runs, Landon Riley retired the final four batters he faced, and Liberty opened its three-game series against Marist with a one-run victory at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
Riley picked up his third save of the season by working 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.
He entered with two outs in the eighth and one runner on. Matt Rubayo (1 for 3) drew a walk, but Riley got Niko Amory (1 for 3, RBI) to fly out to end the inning.
Riley retired the side in the ninth with a pair of strikeouts.
Wilkinson’s first homer in a Liberty uniform came with two outs in the fourth, a towering two-run shot to right-center field that gave the Flames (5-4) a 3-2 lead.
Guy’s solo homer with one out in the seventh proved to be the difference.
Mason Meyer (1-2) picked up the victory by allowing two runs (both earned) on five hits and striking out five over five innings.
Alex Pansini (0-1) took the loss for the Red Foxes (2-5). He allowed four runs (all earned) on six hits with six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.
SOFTBALL
Liberty 6, Hofstra 1
Amber Bishop went 3 for 4 with a three-run homer in the third inning and Karlie Keeney allowed an unearned run in a complete-game effort as Liberty opened its home schedule with a victory over Hofstra in the Liberty Softball Classic.
Keeney (3-4) scattered three hits and struck out seven.
The Flames (4-11) took a 3-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI double from Autumn Bishop (2 for 3) and a two-run single from Denay Griffin.
Liberty 8, Penn 1
Amber and Autumn Bishop each hit home runs and the Flames (5-11) cruised to its second victory of the Liberty Softball Class at Liberty Softball Field.
Amber Bishop put the Flames ahead with a solo homer in the first inning, and Autumn Bishop’s grand slam in the third inning highlighted a six-run frame.
Megan Johnson (2-3) picked up the victory by allowing one earned run on five hits and striking out four in six innings.
MEN’S TENNIS
Liberty 7, Elon 0
Josh Wilson won a three-set thriller at No. 2 singles by outlasting Nicholas Condos 7-6 (7-2), 1-6, 1-0 (10-3) to highlight a dominating victory by the Flames (7-3) over the Phoenix (3-6) at Crosswhite Athletic Club.
Lynchburg 8, William Peace 1
In Raleigh, North Carolina, Carter McClearly and Shawn Ikegami won their respective singles matches in straight sets as the Hornets (2-0) defeated the Pacers (0-2) at the Ragland Tennis Center.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Liberty 4, Georgia State 2
Kalani Soli, Tiffany Nguyen and Esther Lovato won their respective singles matches in straight sets as the Flames (5-4) defeated the Panthers (2-8) at Crosswhite Athletic Club.
Lynchburg 9, William Peace 0
In Raleigh, North Carolina, the Hornets (2-0) lost one game in the nine matches (six singles and three doubles) in easily defeating the host Pacers (0-1) at the Ragland Tennis Courts.
Southern Virginia 7, Randolph 2
In Buena Vista, Keyu Jin won at No. 1 singles in straight sets and teamed with Ashley Schmitz to claim their doubles match, but those were the only victories posted by the WildCats (1-2) against the Knights (4-1) at the Tennis Complex.
