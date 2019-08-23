From staff reports
CJ Daniels, a wide receiver at Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia, verbally committed to Liberty on Friday afternoon.
Daniels is the fifth wide receiver and 17th recruit to verbally commitment in the recruiting class of 2020. He chose the Flames over offers from Air Force, Army, Navy, North Dakota State, Southern Illinois and Stetson.
The 6-foot, 179-pound Daniels caught 39 passes for 594 yards and six touchdowns last season.
Virginia Tech lands three-star safety
Virginia Tech landed a verbal commit from safety Keonta Jenkins on Friday afternoon.
The senior at Jean Ribault High School in Jacksonville, Florida, announced his decision before the team’s season opener. The 2020 safety is ranked a three-star prospect by 247 Sports composite rankings.
He visited campus in July after receiving an offer from the Hokies in June.
Jenkins, a 6-foot-3, 180-pounder, has 18 scholarship offers including ones from Indiana, Vanderbilt, Marshall and Cincinnati.
Jenkins is the first Flordian verbal commit for 2020 and 10th overall for Virginia Tech’s 2020 class.
Tech’s Proctor enters transfer portal
Virginia Tech defensive lineman Nathan Proctor entered the transfer portal this week, becoming the second Hokies player to leave the program during fall camp.
The redshirt sophomore recorded three tackles in eight games last season.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Liberty picks up transfer from Elon
Emily Maupin, who picked up all-Colonial Athletic Association honors as a sophomore at Elon, is transferring to Liberty and will sit out the 2019-20 season.
She has two years of eligibility remaining.
Maupin is a Charlottesville native. She averaged 11.7 points and six rebounds per game last season to be named third-team all-conference. The 6-foot-3 forward graduated from The Covenant School as its all-time leading scorer.
Randolph hires Lanpher as coach
Randolph announced Friday it hired former NJIT coach Steve Lanpher as its new head coach.
Lanpher has coached for more than 25 seasons, including stops at NJIT, Combine Academy, the University of Massachusetts, the University of Vermont, Norwich University, Pratt Community College and Dean College.
Lanpher replaces Andrea Kendall, who led the WildCats to a 24-53 record in her three seasons.