Liberty football landed its first verbal commitment in the recruiting class of 2021 when Harrison Hayes announced his intentions Tuesday evening on social media.

Hayes, listed at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds and a two-star prospect, according to recruiting service 247Sports, is a rising senior at Pine-Richland High School in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania. He is projected to play on the offensive line in college.

Hayes held offers from 14 other FBS and FCS programs, including Akron, Ball State, UConn, Old Dominion, Richmond and Yale.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

LU lands pair of JUCO transfers

Liberty secured two of the top scorers in the junior college ranks Wednesday when it announced the signings of guards Dee Brown and Alyssa Iverson.

Both players have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Brown was the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I leading scorer at 26.6 points per game at Miami Dade College. The 5-foot-9 guard also pulled down 9.1 rebounds per contest and was second nationally in assists at 7.3.

She scored 1,357 points in two seasons at Miami Dade.

Iverson was the NJCAA Division II’s leading scorer this past season at 27 points per game to go along with 4.2 assists and three steals per contest during her only season at McHenry County College.

The 5-foot-7 guard began her collegiate career at Northern Iowa and averaged 1.8 points per game in limited playing time in 2018-19.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments