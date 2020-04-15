Liberty football landed its first verbal commitment in the recruiting class of 2021 when Harrison Hayes announced his intentions Tuesday evening on social media.
Hayes, listed at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds and a two-star prospect, according to recruiting service 247Sports, is a rising senior at Pine-Richland High School in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania. He is projected to play on the offensive line in college.
Hayes held offers from 14 other FBS and FCS programs, including Akron, Ball State, UConn, Old Dominion, Richmond and Yale.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
LU lands pair of JUCO transfers
Liberty secured two of the top scorers in the junior college ranks Wednesday when it announced the signings of guards Dee Brown and Alyssa Iverson.
Both players have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Brown was the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I leading scorer at 26.6 points per game at Miami Dade College. The 5-foot-9 guard also pulled down 9.1 rebounds per contest and was second nationally in assists at 7.3.
She scored 1,357 points in two seasons at Miami Dade.
Iverson was the NJCAA Division II’s leading scorer this past season at 27 points per game to go along with 4.2 assists and three steals per contest during her only season at McHenry County College.
The 5-foot-7 guard began her collegiate career at Northern Iowa and averaged 1.8 points per game in limited playing time in 2018-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.