In Philadelphia, Charlotte Vaanhold and Lizzie Hamlett each scored off penalty corners four minutes apart in the first half, and the 13th-ranked Liberty field hockey team cruised to a 4-0 victory over Temple to open Big East play at Howarth Field.
Jill Bolton scored right before the half to give the Flames (5-0, 1-0 Big East) a 3-0, and Danielle Rhodes scored midway through the second half.
Allison Schaefer recorded one save for her 12th career shutout. Cristin Carotenuto had four saves for the Owls (3-2, 0-1).
VOLLEYBALL
Liberty 3, Louisiana 2
In Gainesville, Florida, Casey Goodwin recorded eight of her 21 kills in the fifth set, including the decisive one, as the Flames (6-5) edged the Ragin’ Cajuns (4-8) in the Gators Invitational at Exactech Arena.
The Flames won 25-16, 25-19, 16-25, 24-26, 15-12.
Goodinw added nine digs. Amelia Johnson had 19 kills and 12 digs, and Hannah Morris finished with 53 assists and 12 digs.
No. 11 Florida defeated Liberty 25-21, 25-17, 25-12 to open the Gators Invitational. Goodwin had 11 kills four four digs, Morris had 27 assists and Macy Phillips added 12 digs for LU.
Virginia Wesleyan 3, Randolph 0
Elizabeth Britton had five kills and nine digs to lead the Marlins to a 25-15, 25-17, 25-19 victory over the WildCats (5-5, 1-2 ODAC) at Giles Gymnasium. Mackenzie Ambrose had 10 kills and seven digs for RC.
