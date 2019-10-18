Liberty freshman Daniella Rhodes scored three goals and Allison Schaefer posted her 15th career shutout as the No. 17 Flames rolled to a 4-0 victory over Georgetown in field hockey action Friday afternoon at Cooper Field in Washington, D.C.
Jill Bolton scored the fourth goal for the Flames (9-3, 4-1 Big East) in the 46th minute. Alivia Klopp had two assists and Schaefer set the program record with her 38th career victory.
VOLLEYBALL
Kennesaw State 3, Liberty 1
In Kennesaw, Georgia, Lauren Chastang had 23 kills, 10 digs, four aces and four blocks to lead the Owls (13-6, 6-1 ASUN) to a 21-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20 victory over the Flames (12-8, 5-3) at KSU Convocation Center.
Amelia Johnson had 14 kills and six digs for LU. Casey Goodwin had eight kills, five digs and five blocks, and Hannah Morris added 34 assists, 12 digs, two kills and five blocks.
Eastern Mennonite 3, Randolph 2
Hannah Johnson had 18 kills, four aces and 23 digs, and Ginny Sorrell finished with 15 digs and the match-sealing kill to lift the Royals (11-10, 4-6 ODAC) to a 12-25, 16-25, 25-15, 25-20, 15-13 victory over the WildCats (10-11, 4-7) at Giles Gymnasium.
Mackenzie Ambrose had 16 kills, two aces, and 16 digs for RC. Maddie Gaus added 12 kills and three digs.
MEN’S TENNIS
LU’s Muamba advances
In Charlottesville, Liberty’s Nicaise Muamba advanced to the quarterfinals of the ITA Atlantic Regional singles men’s draw with a victory over Georgetown’s Conner Lee at the University of Virginia.
Muamba, the No. 1 seed in the draw, won 6-1, 7-6 (1) to set up a quarterfinal matchup against George Washington’s Ryan Navarro.
Three other Liberty singles players did not advance out of the Round of 16: Ian Sturgill was defeated by Old Dominion’s Younes Lalami 7-6 (3), 6-4; Goncalo Ferreira lost to Navy’s Andrew Ton 6-4, 7-6 (3); and Chase Burton lost to UVa’s Gianni Ross, the No. 2 seed, by scores of 6-3, 6-3.
In doubles action, Muamba and Deji Thomas-Smith advanced to the Round of 16 with an 8-6 victory over a team from Virginia Tech, and the team of William Barker and Ferriera claimed an 8-3 triumph over their opponents from George Mason.
From staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.