Liberty freshman Daniella Rhodes scored three goals and Allison Schaefer posted her 15th career shutout as the No. 17 Flames rolled to a 4-0 victory over Georgetown in field hockey action Friday afternoon at Cooper Field in Washington, D.C.

Jill Bolton scored the fourth goal for the Flames (9-3, 4-1 Big East) in the 46th minute. Alivia Klopp had two assists and Schaefer set the program record with her 38th career victory.

VOLLEYBALL

Kennesaw State 3, Liberty 1

In Kennesaw, Georgia, Lauren Chastang had 23 kills, 10 digs, four aces and four blocks to lead the Owls (13-6, 6-1 ASUN) to a 21-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20 victory over the Flames (12-8, 5-3) at KSU Convocation Center.

Amelia Johnson had 14 kills and six digs for LU. Casey Goodwin had eight kills, five digs and five blocks, and Hannah Morris added 34 assists, 12 digs, two kills and five blocks.

Eastern Mennonite 3, Randolph 2

Hannah Johnson had 18 kills, four aces and 23 digs, and Ginny Sorrell finished with 15 digs and the match-sealing kill to lift the Royals (11-10, 4-6 ODAC) to a 12-25, 16-25, 25-15, 25-20, 15-13 victory over the WildCats (10-11, 4-7) at Giles Gymnasium.

Mackenzie Ambrose had 16 kills, two aces, and 16 digs for RC. Maddie Gaus added 12 kills and three digs.

MEN’S TENNIS

LU’s Muamba advances

In Charlottesville, Liberty’s Nicaise Muamba advanced to the quarterfinals of the ITA Atlantic Regional singles men’s draw with a victory over Georgetown’s Conner Lee at the University of Virginia.

Muamba, the No. 1 seed in the draw, won 6-1, 7-6 (1) to set up a quarterfinal matchup against George Washington’s Ryan Navarro.

Three other Liberty singles players did not advance out of the Round of 16: Ian Sturgill was defeated by Old Dominion’s Younes Lalami 7-6 (3), 6-4; Goncalo Ferreira lost to Navy’s Andrew Ton 6-4, 7-6 (3); and Chase Burton lost to UVa’s Gianni Ross, the No. 2 seed, by scores of 6-3, 6-3.

In doubles action, Muamba and Deji Thomas-Smith advanced to the Round of 16 with an 8-6 victory over a team from Virginia Tech, and the team of William Barker and Ferriera claimed an 8-3 triumph over their opponents from George Mason.

From staff reports

Liberty Sports newsletter sign-up

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments