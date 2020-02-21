Brandon Rohrer had one of his best days at the plate since 2018, but Seton Hall used a two-run seventh inning and solid relief pitching to hold off Liberty 5-4 in Friday’s series opener at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
Rohrer went 2 for 3 with a fourth-inning solo homer that cut the Flames’ deficit to 3-2. The right fielder, who hit his first homer since May 19, 2018, scored in the seventh on Gray Betts’ groundout, then added an RBI single in the eighth that scored Ben Highfill (2 for 4) to trim the Pirates’ lead to 5-4.
However, Sean Miller escaped the jam, and Corey Sawyer worked around a walk in the ninth for his first save of the season for Seton Hall (3-1).
LU starter Mason Meyer (0-2) was tagged for the loss after allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.
The Flames fell to 1-4.
SWIMMING & DIVING
Liberty leads at CCSA Championships
In Knoxville, Tennessee, Liberty posted its first 1-2-3 event finish in CCSA Championship history, and three swimmers posted NCAA B cut times to help the Flames take a 134-point lead over Florida Gulf Coast after the third of four days at Allan Jones Aquatic Center.
The Flames have 1,023 points to FGCU’s 889.
Eva Suggs led a podium sweep in the 200 freestyle with Hannah Baker and Emma Hazel finishing second and third, respectively.
Payton Keiner won the 100 backstroke in an NCAA B cut time of 52.60 seconds, and teammate Brittany Weiss also set a B cut time of 53.41.
Mikayla Herich won the 400 IM in a B cut time of 4:13.29.
SOFTBALL
Michigan 1, Liberty 0
In Columbia, South Carolina, Lou Allan’s RBI single in the third inning accounted for the only scoring as the No. 8 Wolverines (10-0) edged the Flames (1-10) in the Gamecock Invitational at Carolina Softball Stadium.
LU starter Karlie Kenney (1-3) allowed the earned run on five hits, walked three and struck out seven in her six-inning outing.
The Flames had four hits, highlighted by Caroline Hudson’s double.
MEN’S TENNIS
Liberty 5, Penn State 2
In University Park, Pennsylvania, Marques Da Silva outlasted Chikaya Sato in a thrilling three-set match at No. 5 singles 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-4) to help the Flames (6-3) top the Nittany Lions (5-3) and post the program’s first win over a Big Ten school.
