Keyen Green’s second-chance layup with 1:13 remaining in overtime gave Liberty the lead for good and the Flames closed the game by scoring the final six points in a 64-60 victory over Lipscomb at the Vines Center.
Green scored 16 of her game-high 20 points in the second half and overtime, as the Flames (10-8, 3-2 ASUN Conference) shot 16 of 34 from the field over the final 25 minutes to erase a 12-point halftime deficit.
Ashtyn Baker scored 10 of her 16 points in the third quarter to fuel LU’s comeback.
Taylor Clark scored 16 points for the Bisons (4-14, 1-4).
Virginia Wesleyan 69, Lynchburg 61
In Virginia Beach, Lynchburg (7-8, 4-5 ODAC) cut a 17-point deficit down to four but the Marlins (5-11, 3-6) held on down the stretch.
Abby Oguich led UL with 17 points and seven rebounds. Maggie Quarles added 16 points and six rebounds.
Ferrum 69, Randolph 51
In Ferrum, the host Panthers (3-13, 3-6 ODAC) outscored the WildCats (5-10, 1-8) by a 36-14 margin over the final 14-plus minutes to seize control and pull away for a victory.
RC shot 8 of 31 in the second half.
Cameron O’Neil had 15 points for the WildCats.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Lynchburg 88, Emory & Henry 64
In Emory, Lynchburg forwards and Amherst County High products T.C. Thacker and Cody Lang each posted a double-double as the Hornets (11-5, 6-1 ODAC) dominated in the paint to throttle Emory & Henry.
Thacker posted his eighth double-double of the season with 26 points and 14 rebounds. Lang added 13 points and 13 rebounds for his second double-double of the campaign.
The Wasps (3-13, 0-7) trailed by double digits for the entire second half.
