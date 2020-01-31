Liberty Football 07

Wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden heads toward the end zone during the Liberty University game against Hampton at Liberty University's Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, VA, September 21, 2019 (Taylor Irby/ News & Advance)

 Taylor Irby/The News & Advance FILE

Antonio Gandy-Golden, who set four program career records during his four seasons at Liberty, was informed Friday he will be extended an invitation to the upcoming NFL Combine scheduled for Feb. 23 through March 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Gandy-Golden participate in the Senior Bowl last weekend in Mobile, Alabama, and finished with a 5-yard touchdown reception.

The 6-foot-3, 222-pound wide receiver was one of four Liberty players also named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) all-state team Friday.

Gandy-Golden, right guard Dontae Duff and defensive end Jessie Lemonier were first-team selections, and running back Frankie Hickson garnered second-team honors.

Gandy-Golden finished his career the all-time leader in receiving yards (3,813), receptions (240), receiving touchdowns (33) and 100-yard games (17).

MEN'S TENNIS

Liberty 6, Longwood 1

The Flames (3-1) won all six singles matches in straight sets to easily defeat the Lancers (0-1) at Crosswhite Athletic Club.

EQUESTRIAN

Sweet Briar 4, South Dakota State 3

In Blythewood, South Carolina, the Vixens won three events and split a fourth on the flat to defeat the Jackrabbits in a two-meet event at South Carolina's One Wood Farm.

The fifth-ranked Gamecocks defeated the Vixens, 7-2, in the morning session.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments