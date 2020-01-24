A pair of Liberty 5,000-meter runners claimed titles Friday on the opening day of the Liberty Kickoff at Liberty Indoor Track Complex.
Noel Palmer (LCA) won the women’s 5,000 in a time of 17:09.27, and Nick Doan was victorious on the men’s side with a time of 14:58.58.
Rachel Milnes was the third Liberty athlete to pick up a victory in the women’s pole vault at 11 feet, 11 3/4 inches.
Randolph relay team, Lynchburg pole vaulter win at Finn Pincus
In Salem, the Randolph quartet of Jalil Penn, Keyanna Barrington, Emerald Davis and Jordan Sheets won the women’s 4x200 relay, and Lynchburg's Bailey Casto came out on top in the pole vault Friday in the Finn Pincus Invitational at Roanoke College’s Cregger Center.
The relay team posted a time of 1:55.19, while Casto (Amherst) recorded a 10-11.75.
WOMEN'S SWIMMING
Hollins 100, Randolph 44
Brice Creel picked up three victories (50 and 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke) for Randolph in the WildCats' loss to Hollins in the regular-season finale at the Giles Gymnasium pool.
RC's Leah Dorman (Jefferson Forest) finished second behind Creel in the 50 freestyle.
MEN'S SWIMMING
Hampden-Sydney 99, WildCats 89
Jeffery Oliveri won two events and was the first leg in Randolph's 4x400 freestyle relay victory, but the WildCats fell short against Hampden-Sydney in the regular-season finale at Giles Gymnasium pool.
Andrew Scales (100 backstroke) and Oscar Onoszko (100 breaststroke) won individual events in addition to being on the winning relay team.
Josh Robertson added a victory in the 1,000 freestyle.
