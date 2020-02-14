From staff reports
In Clemson, South Carolina, Adam Hackenberg went 2 for 5 with the go-ahead RBI single in the fifth inning, and Clemson defeated Liberty 5-3 in the season opener Friday at Kingsmore Stadium.
The Tigers (1-0) took a 2-1 lead against Liberty starter Mason Meyer in the fifth, then rattled off three runs on five hits in their final three at-bats against three relief pitchers.
The run support was all the Clemson bullpen needed to secure the victory.
Geoffrey Gilbert (1-0) allowed one hit over two scoreless innings to pick up the victory, and Carson Spiers recorded the three-inning save by allowing one unearned run on one hit.
The Flames (0-1) finished with four hits and drew 11 walks.
Liberty took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth when designated hitter Garrett Wilkinson drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk, but it didn’t score again until Ben Highfill scored on a muffed throw in the seventh.
Jaylen Guy crossed the plate in the ninth on a fielding error.
Meyer (0-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits, walked three and struck out two in five innings.
SOFTBALL
Washington 10, Liberty 6
In Clearwater, Florida, Baylee Klingler and Kelley Lynch combined to drive in five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as Washington stormed back to beat Liberty in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational at Eddie C. Moore Complex.
The Huskies (8-1) are ranked No. 1 in three of the four major softball polls.
Klingler went 2 for 4, and her bases-clearing double put Washington ahead for good. Lynch followed three batters later with her only hit of the game, a two-run double, for the four-run edge.
The Flames (1-7) scored three times in the fourth and then took the lead on Caroline Hudson’s three-run homer in the fifth.
Hudson went 3 for 4, while Amber Bishop and Kara Canetto each went 2 for 4.
Liberty starter Megan Johnson (0-3) allowed 10 runs (nine earned) on 11 hits, walked three and struck out one in 5 1/3 innings.
Missouri 5, Liberty 4
In Clearwater, Florida, Autumn Bishop hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to bring Liberty within one run of Missouri, but Eli Daniel came in and recorded the final out for her third save to preserve the Tigers’ victory.
The Tigers scored twice in the sixth and two more times in the seventh to take a 5-1 lead.
Jordan Weber (2-0) picked up the victory in 2 1/3 innings of relief.
She struck out three and surrendered Bishop’s three-run homer in the seventh.
Karlie Keeney (1-2) allowed five runs (three earned) on eight hits and struck out six in the complete-game loss.
TRACK & FIELD
Tech’s Seufer finishes second at Iowa State
In Ames, Iowa, Virginia Tech redshirt senior Peter Seufer finished second in the men’s 5,000 Invite at the Iowa State Classic held at Harry Hoak Track.
Seufer, a Lynchburg native and E.C. Glass High product, clocked in with a personal-best 13:36.36, easily topping his previous best of 13:52.32 set at this event last season.
He finished less than five seconds behind Michigan State’s Morgan Beadlescomb.
Lynchburg’s Anderson wins pole vault at VMI
In Lexington, Lynchburg sophomore Lauren Anderson picked up the Hornets’ lone first-place finish Friday on the first day of the VMI Classic at the Corps Physical Training Facility, winning the pole vault by a large margin.
Anderson successfully cleared 10-11 3/4 to win the college section of the pole vault, which featured 25 athletes. Sixteen other athletes competed in the an “elite section.”
Anderson’s winning mark in the college section matched the seventh-best finish in the elite section.
Anderson’s best vault of the day was 5 inches better than the second-place finisher in the college section.
The VMI Classic continues today, with both track and field events kicking off at 10 a.m.
LU’s Mizera seventh at USATF championships
In Albuquerque, New Mexico, Liberty sophomore Makenzy Mizera finished seventh in the women’s triple jump at the USATF Indoor Track & Field Championships held at the Albuquerque Convention Center.
Mizera posted a jump of 41 feet, 10 3/4 inches on her second attempt.
MEN’S TENNIS
Old Dominion 6, Liberty 1
In Norfolk, the Monarchs (7-1) improved to 6-0 at home this season by easily claiming the doubles point and winning the first four singles matches against the Flames (4-3) in a nonconference match at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center.
LU’s Rafael Marques Da Silva won in three sets at No. 5 singles.
