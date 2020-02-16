In Clemson, South Carolina, Adam Hackenberg drove in three runs with the go-ahead single in the fifth inning, James Parker had three hits including a solo homer in the seventh, and Clemson completed a weekend sweep of Liberty with a 6-2 victory Sunday at Kingsmore Stadium.
Ben Highfill’s two-run homer in the fifth inning tied the game at 2, but Hackenberg’s RBI single in the fifth sparked four unanswered runs for the Tigers (3-0).
Mat Clark (1-0) picked up the victory in three innings of relief despite allowing Highfill’s homer.
Liberty starter Joseph Adametz (0-1) took the loss after allowing three earned runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.
The Flames (0-3) host Radford at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the home opener.
SOFTBALL
Florida State 7, Liberty 1
In Clearwater, Florida, Cassidy Davis went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and three RBIs, and the Seminoles (7-3) throttled the Flames (1-9) to close the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational at Eddie C. Moore Complex.
Emily Sweat (2 for 3) accounted for Liberty’s lone run with a solo homer in the fourth inning.
Lynchburg 4-3, Methodist 0-2
Cortney Rawes’ single down the left-field line scored Sarah Commons and Kayla Hugate to help the No. 12 Hornets (3-1) secure a walk-off victory over the Monarchs (5-3) and complete a doubleheader sweep at Moon Field.
In the opener, Alex Cisar threw a seven-hit shutout with three strikeouts and Jordyne Vance (double) and Kortney Leazer (home run) each drove in two runs in the sixth inning to break up the pitchers' duel.
MEN’S GOLF
Liberty fifth at Gator Invitational
In Gainesville, Florida, No. 29 Liberty shot a final-round score of 1 under and finished fifth in the SunTrust Gator Invitational at Mark Bostick Golf Course.
The Flames finished at 15 over and 27 shots back of team champion Florida.
Jonathan Yaun shot 3 under in the final round to finish seventh overall at 2 under.
MEN’S TENNIS
Liberty 4, William & Mary 3
In Williamsburg, Josh Wilson outlasted Finbar Talcott in three sets at No. 2 singles to lift the Flames (5-3) over the Tribe (4-1) at the McCormack-Nagelsen Tennis Center.
