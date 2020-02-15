In Clemson, South Carolina, Kier Meredith drove in the game’s lone run in the fifth inning and three pitchers combined on a six-hitter as Clemson edged Liberty 1-0 on Saturday at Kingsmore Stadium.
The Flames (0-2) left 10 on base, including the bases loaded in the eight inning. The first two batters reached and advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch, but Nick Clayton entered and struck out the next two batters before inducing an inning-ending fly out with the bases loaded.
Clayton picked up the save by throwing two scoreless innings of relief for the Tigers (2-0).
The lack of offense ruined a strong start by Noah Skirrow (0-1). The right-hander allowed one earned run on six hits, walked two and struck out three in six innings.
Mason Hand and David Erickson each threw a scoreless inning of relief.
Flames catcher Brady Gulakowski had three hits and center fielder Jaylen Guy added two hits.
Clemson starter Davis Sharpe (1-0) picked up the victory by scattering three hits over five scoreless innings.
Millsaps 9, Lynchburg 6
In Montgomery, Alabama, Jimmy Johnstone finished a home run shy of the cycle and drove in four runs as the Majors (2-2) defeated the Hornets (0-1) to open the Huntingdon Five Points Deli Tournament at Neal Posey Field.
Garrett Jackson hit a two-run homer and Holden Fielder went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for UL.
Millsaps led 8-0 after the top of the third inning and chased Lynchburg starter Hunter Campbell (0-1) after 2 1/3 innings.
SOFTBALL
UCLA 9, Liberty 1
In Clearwater, Florida, Kinsley Washington went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs and the Bruins (8-0), ranked first in the latest D1Softball.com poll, throttled the Flames (1-8) in five innings in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational at Eddie C. Moore Complex.
Liberty is now 0-6 all-time against teams ranked No. 1 in the nation.
Caroline Hudson drove in Carolyn McMullen with a single in the fourth to account for the Flames’ lone run.
Lynchburg 2-0, William Peace 1-1
Carol Oberhelman’s second-inning single resulted in two runs scored and Kayley Cox threw three innings of scoreless relief as the Hornets (1-1) took the opener of a doubleheader against the Pacers (2-2) at Moon Field.
Oberhelman and Olivia Herman each had two hits for UL in the opener.
The Pacers were able to make a sixth-inning run hold up in the nightcap to split the twin bill.
UL starter Michelle Lehan took the loss in the second game despite allowing only one earned run on five hits in a complete-game effort.
Kristina Mojica’s RBI single that scored Candice Smith accounted for the nightcap’s only run.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Lynchburg 19, Franklin & Marshall 10
Trammel Robinson scored seven goals and dished out an assist, Kevin Rogers added five goals and two assists, and the No. 14 Hornets (1-1) stomped the No. 12 Diplomats (0-1) at Shellenberger Field.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Virginia Tech 20, Liberty 5
In Blacksburg, Paige Petty matched her career high with seven goals, Emma Crooks added six goals and the No. 23 Hokies (2-1) routed the Flames (0-2) at the Beamer-Lawson Indoor Practice Facility. Anna Keebler had two goals for Liberty.
Randolph 19, N.C. Wesleyan 16
Sarah Perry scored 11 goals and the WildCats (1-0) held on to defeat the Battling Bishops (1-1) at WildCat Stadium.
Huntingdon 14, Sweet Briar 5
In Amherst, Kailey Laudicina scored six goals as the Hawks (2-0) cruised to a victory over the Vixens (0-2) at Amherst County High School. Kaylah Bailey had three goals for SBC.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Liberty 5, Richmond 1
Alexandra Almborg, Tiffany Nguyen and Esther Lovato won their respective singles matches in straight sets as the Flames (4-3) defeated the Spiders (3-5) at Crosswhite Athletic Club.
MEN’S GOLF
Liberty in tie for seventh at Gator Invitational
In Gainesville, Florida, No. 29 Liberty shot 16 over in the first two rounds and is in a tie for seventh with Coastal Carolina in the SunTrust Gator Invitational at Mark Bostick Golf Course.
Host Florida leads at 5 under and has a 10-shot lead over Vanderbilt.
LU’s Jonathan Yaun is tied for 12th in the individual standings at 1 over.
TRACK & FIELD
LU’s Mizera finishes 12th in long jump at USATF championships
In Albuquerque, New Mexico, Liberty sophomore Makenzy Mizera finished 12th in the women’s long jump at 19 feet, 3 1/2 inches to cap her two-event outing at the USATF Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center.
A pair of Liberty alumni, Darrel Jones and Carson Waters, each competed in the meet. Jones finished eighth in the men’s triple jump at 52 feet, 3 3/4 inches. Waters placed 10th in the men’s pole vault at 18 feet, 6 1/2 inches.
Rustburg’s Cowart wins mile run at VMI Indoor Classic
In Lexington, Rustburg High School and VMI product Donnie Cowart clocked in at 4:06 to easily win the 1-mile run during the VMI Indoor Classic at The Corps Physical Training Facility.
Lynchburg’s Tristan Lucy-Speidel posted a second-place finish in the men’s 3,000 with a time of 8:31.03. George Mason’s Jack Ikenberry won with a time of 8:30.47.
