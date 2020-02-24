Liberty junior Ashtyn Baker scored a career-high 26 points, and the Flames shot a season-best 58.5% from the floor in a 76-54 trouncing of visiting North Florida on Monday night at the Vines Center.
The Flames (16-11, 9-5 ASUN Conference) locked up a top-four seed for the upcoming conference tournament and will host a quarterfinal game Saturday, March 7.
Liberty seized control early by closing the first quarter on a 13-0 run to take a 20-10 lead. It led by double digits for the rest of the game.
Baker scored the final seven points of the first-quarter run and finished with nine points on 4-of-6 shooting in the opening 10 minutes.
The point guard shot 12 of 19 from the floor against the Ospreys (14-14, 7-8). She is averaging 21 points over her past three games.
Keyen Green scored nine points, and Asia Todd finished with eight points.
Liberty shot better than 50% from the floor three other times this season. The previous high was 57.1% against East Carolina on Dec. 3.
The Flames have won four straight and five of their past six games.
Victoria Patrick scored 12 points for UNF.
MEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY-Delhi 20, Randolph 5
Mike Kelly scored all seven of his goals in the first half, including five during SUNY-Delhi’s 11-goal second quarter, and the Broncos (1-0) scored the game’s first 14 goals in cruising to a lopsided victory over the WildCats (1-1) at WildCat Stadium.
Gage Tutko scored twice for RC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.