Liberty junior Ashtyn Baker scored a career-high 26 points, and the Flames shot a season-best 58.5% from the floor in a 76-54 trouncing of visiting North Florida on Monday night at the Vines Center.

The Flames (16-11, 9-5 ASUN Conference) locked up a top-four seed for the upcoming conference tournament and will host a quarterfinal game Saturday, March 7.

Liberty seized control early by closing the first quarter on a 13-0 run to take a 20-10 lead. It led by double digits for the rest of the game.

Baker scored the final seven points of the first-quarter run and finished with nine points on 4-of-6 shooting in the opening 10 minutes.

The point guard shot 12 of 19 from the floor against the Ospreys (14-14, 7-8). She is averaging 21 points over her past three games.

Keyen Green scored nine points, and Asia Todd finished with eight points.

Liberty shot better than 50% from the floor three other times this season. The previous high was 57.1% against East Carolina on Dec. 3.

The Flames have won four straight and five of their past six games.

Victoria Patrick scored 12 points for UNF.

MEN’S LACROSSE

SUNY-Delhi 20, Randolph 5

Mike Kelly scored all seven of his goals in the first half, including five during SUNY-Delhi’s 11-goal second quarter, and the Broncos (1-0) scored the game’s first 14 goals in cruising to a lopsided victory over the WildCats (1-1) at WildCat Stadium.

Gage Tutko scored twice for RC.

