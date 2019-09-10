In Charlottesville, Amelia Johnson recorded seven of her match-high 18 kills during a lengthy, back-and-forth third set to help Liberty claim a 3-0 victory over Virginia on Tuesday night at Memorial Gym.
It marked the Flames’ first road win over the Cavaliers since Nov. 1, 1979.
LU (4-2) has won four straight matches over the last four days, including victories over ACC opponents Virginia Tech and Virginia (3-4).
Johnson recorded seven kills during the Flames’ 30-28 third-set victory, and Casey Goodwin posted her 13th and final kill to cap the victory.
MEN’S SOCCER
GW 3, Liberty 0
Max Holdsworth and Colin Anderson each scored in a 28-second span midway through the second half to give the visiting Colonials (1-2-1) a comfortable cushion in defeating the Flames (1-3) at Osborne Stadium.
Holdsworth, who assisted Sandro Weber’s first-half goal, scored on a penalty kick at the 61:02 mark, and then assisted on Anderson’s goal 28 seconds later.
GW’s Justin Grady recorded five saves for the shutout, while LU’s Danny Cordero had two saves.
From wire reports
